CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Wednesday's action in Liga MX will see Atlas FC play CF Monterrey. The game at Estadio BBVA Bancomer gets underway at 10:06 PM ET. With 22 points, CF Monterrey is currently fourth in the league. Atlas FC has 22 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:06 PM ET

10:06 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

CF Monterrey and Atlas FC Stats

CF Monterrey is ninth in Liga MX in goals scored (19 in 14 matches), and Atlas FC is first in goals conceded (12 in 14).

Atlas FC is scoring 1.1 goals per match (12th in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey is conceding one per match (third in league).

CF Monterrey has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is sixth in the league, at +4.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Club Santos Laguna W 1-0 Home 4/13/2022 Guadalajara Chivas W 3-1 Away 4/17/2022 Pumas UNAM L 2-0 Away 4/20/2022 Atlas FC - Home 4/23/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 4/30/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home

Atlas FC Schedule