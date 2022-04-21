CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's action in Liga MX will see Atlas FC play CF Monterrey. The game at Estadio BBVA Bancomer gets underway at 10:06 PM ET. With 22 points, CF Monterrey is currently fourth in the league. Atlas FC has 22 points, and is in fifth place.
How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:06 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
- Live Stream on fuboTV
CF Monterrey and Atlas FC Stats
- CF Monterrey is ninth in Liga MX in goals scored (19 in 14 matches), and Atlas FC is first in goals conceded (12 in 14).
- Atlas FC is scoring 1.1 goals per match (12th in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey is conceding one per match (third in league).
- CF Monterrey has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is sixth in the league, at +4.
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Club Santos Laguna
W 1-0
Home
4/13/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
W 3-1
Away
4/17/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 2-0
Away
4/20/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/30/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Cruz Azul
L 1-0
Away
4/7/2022
Necaxa
W 2-1
Home
4/14/2022
Mazatlan FC
L 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
4/24/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
4/30/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
