CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's action in Liga MX will see Atlas FC play CF Monterrey. The game at Estadio BBVA Bancomer gets underway at 10:06 PM ET. With 22 points, CF Monterrey is currently fourth in the league. Atlas FC has 22 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Atlas FC

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:06 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Monterrey and Atlas FC Stats

  • CF Monterrey is ninth in Liga MX in goals scored (19 in 14 matches), and Atlas FC is first in goals conceded (12 in 14).
  • Atlas FC is scoring 1.1 goals per match (12th in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey is conceding one per match (third in league).
  • CF Monterrey has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Atlas FC is sixth in the league, at +4.

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Club Santos Laguna

W 1-0

Home

4/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

W 3-1

Away

4/17/2022

Pumas UNAM

L 2-0

Away

4/20/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/30/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Cruz Azul

L 1-0

Away

4/7/2022

Necaxa

W 2-1

Home

4/14/2022

Mazatlan FC

L 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

4/24/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

4/30/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Monterrey vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:06
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
