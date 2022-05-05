CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

On Saturday, CF Monterrey and Atletico San Luis will face off in Liga MX action. The clubs will battle at 9:06 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from Estadio BBVA Bancomer. With 26 points, CF Monterrey is currently seventh in the league. Atletico San Luis has 23 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Match Time: 9:06 PM ET

9:06 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

Estadio BBVA Bancomer Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Monterrey and Atletico San Luis Stats

CF Monterrey has scored 21 goals in 17 games (eighth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded 22 in 17 (12th in league).

Atletico San Luis has scored 21 goals in 17 matches (eighth in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded 17 in 17 (third in league).

CF Monterrey's goal differential is +4, which ranks sixth in the league.

Atletico San Luis is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Atlas FC D 0-0 Home 4/23/2022 CF Pachuca L 3-0 Away 4/30/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente W 2-0 Home 5/7/2022 Atletico San Luis - Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule