CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, CF Monterrey and Atletico San Luis will face off in Liga MX action. The clubs will battle at 9:06 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from Estadio BBVA Bancomer. With 26 points, CF Monterrey is currently seventh in the league. Atletico San Luis has 23 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:06 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Monterrey and Atletico San Luis Stats

  • CF Monterrey has scored 21 goals in 17 games (eighth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded 22 in 17 (12th in league).
  • Atletico San Luis has scored 21 goals in 17 matches (eighth in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded 17 in 17 (third in league).
  • CF Monterrey's goal differential is +4, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • Atletico San Luis is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Atlas FC

D 0-0

Home

4/23/2022

CF Pachuca

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 3-1

Home

5/7/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Monterrey vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:06
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
