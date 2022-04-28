CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Club Tijuana de Caliente will visit CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Saturday at 8:06 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. With 23 points, CF Monterrey is currently eighth in the league. Club Tijuana de Caliente has 17 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 8:06 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CF Monterrey and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats
- CF Monterrey has scored 19 goals in 16 matches (12th in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has given up 24 in 16 (15th in league).
- Club Tijuana de Caliente is 15th in Liga MX offensively (0.9 goals per match), and CF Monterrey is third defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
- CF Monterrey's goal differential is +2, which is eighth in the league.
- Club Tijuana de Caliente is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -10.
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 2-0
Away
4/20/2022
Atlas FC
D 0-0
Home
4/23/2022
CF Pachuca
L 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
CF America
L 3-1
Home
4/19/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
L 2-1
Away
4/24/2022
Queretaro FC
D 2-2
Home
4/30/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
How To Watch
April
30
2022
Monterrey vs. Tijuana
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:06
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)