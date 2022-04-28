CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente will visit CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Saturday at 8:06 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. With 23 points, CF Monterrey is currently eighth in the league. Club Tijuana de Caliente has 17 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 8:06 PM ET

8:06 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

Estadio BBVA Bancomer Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Monterrey and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

CF Monterrey has scored 19 goals in 16 matches (12th in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has given up 24 in 16 (15th in league).

Club Tijuana de Caliente is 15th in Liga MX offensively (0.9 goals per match), and CF Monterrey is third defensively (1.1 allowed per match).

CF Monterrey's goal differential is +2, which is eighth in the league.

Club Tijuana de Caliente is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Pumas UNAM L 2-0 Away 4/20/2022 Atlas FC D 0-0 Home 4/23/2022 CF Pachuca L 3-0 Away 4/30/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule