CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

On Tuesday, CF Monterrey and FC Juarez will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will square off at 10:06 PM ET, airing on ESPN from Estadio BBVA Bancomer. CF Monterrey is 11th in the league, with nine points. FC Juarez is 13th, with eight.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez

Match Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

10:06 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

CF Monterrey and FC Juarez Stats

CF Monterrey is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez is conceding 1.3 per match (seventh in league).

FC Juarez has scored seven goals in 8 games (17th in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded six in 7 (first in league).

CF Monterrey's goal differential is +2, sixth in the league.

FC Juarez is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Atletico San Luis L 2-0 Home 3/1/2022 Club Leon D 0-0 Away 3/5/2022 CF America W 2-1 Home 3/8/2022 FC Juarez - Home 3/12/2022 Mazatlan FC - Home 3/19/2022 Tigres UANL - Away 4/2/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Away

FC Juarez Schedule