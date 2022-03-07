CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Tuesday, CF Monterrey and FC Juarez will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will square off at 10:06 PM ET, airing on ESPN from Estadio BBVA Bancomer. CF Monterrey is 11th in the league, with nine points. FC Juarez is 13th, with eight.
How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez
- Match Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Match Time: 10:06 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CF Monterrey and FC Juarez Stats
- CF Monterrey is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez is conceding 1.3 per match (seventh in league).
- FC Juarez has scored seven goals in 8 games (17th in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded six in 7 (first in league).
- CF Monterrey's goal differential is +2, sixth in the league.
- FC Juarez is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 2-0
Home
3/1/2022
Club Leon
D 0-0
Away
3/5/2022
CF America
W 2-1
Home
3/8/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
3/12/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
3/19/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
4/2/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Tigres UANL
L 3-2
Home
3/1/2022
Puebla FC
D 1-1
Away
3/4/2022
Club Leon
L 1-0
Home
3/8/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
3/11/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
3/18/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
4/2/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
How To Watch
March
8
2022
Monterrey vs. Juárez
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:06
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)