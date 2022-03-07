CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday, CF Monterrey and FC Juarez will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will square off at 10:06 PM ET, airing on ESPN from Estadio BBVA Bancomer. CF Monterrey is 11th in the league, with nine points. FC Juarez is 13th, with eight.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez

  • Match Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:06 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Monterrey and FC Juarez Stats

  • CF Monterrey is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez is conceding 1.3 per match (seventh in league).
  • FC Juarez has scored seven goals in 8 games (17th in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded six in 7 (first in league).
  • CF Monterrey's goal differential is +2, sixth in the league.
  • FC Juarez is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 2-0

Home

3/1/2022

Club Leon

D 0-0

Away

3/5/2022

CF America

W 2-1

Home

3/8/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

3/12/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

3/19/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

4/2/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Tigres UANL

L 3-2

Home

3/1/2022

Puebla FC

D 1-1

Away

3/4/2022

Club Leon

L 1-0

Home

3/8/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

3/11/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

3/18/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

4/2/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Monterrey vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:06
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Nuggets

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
SAN DIEGO STATE WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Quarterfinal: San Diego State vs. New Mexico

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_11795411
College Basketball

How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Nevada vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy