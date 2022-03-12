Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX action on Friday will feature CF Monterrey playing Mazatlan FC. The two clubs will start their contest at 10:06 PM ET from Estadio BBVA Bancomer, airing on FOX Sports Networks. CF Monterrey is currently 11th in the league table, with nine points. Mazatlan FC is 17th, with seven.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC

  • Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:06 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Monterrey and Mazatlan FC Stats

  • CF Monterrey scores 1.1 goals per game (13th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC gives up 1.9 per match (16th in league).
  • Mazatlan FC has scored nine goals in 8 games (10th in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded six in 7 (first in league).
  • CF Monterrey's goal differential (+2) is sixth in the league.
  • Mazatlan FC's goal differential is -6, 16th in the league.

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 2-0

Home

3/1/2022

Club Leon

D 0-0

Away

3/5/2022

CF America

W 2-1

Home

3/11/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

3/15/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

3/19/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

4/2/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

Mazatlan FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Queretaro FC

L 2-0

Away

2/24/2022

CF Pachuca

L 3-1

Away

3/1/2022

Necaxa

D 0-0

Home

3/11/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

3/18/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

4/1/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

4/8/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Monterrey vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:06
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17863461
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canucks

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Juho Lammikko (91) celebrates his goal with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 4A Tournament, Third Place Game: Barrington vs Bolingbrook

By Steve Benko7 minutes ago
hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds

By Evan Lazar7 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy