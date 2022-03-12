CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liga MX action on Friday will feature CF Monterrey playing Mazatlan FC. The two clubs will start their contest at 10:06 PM ET from Estadio BBVA Bancomer, airing on FOX Sports Networks. CF Monterrey is currently 11th in the league table, with nine points. Mazatlan FC is 17th, with seven.
How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC
- Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Match Time: 10:06 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
CF Monterrey and Mazatlan FC Stats
- CF Monterrey scores 1.1 goals per game (13th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC gives up 1.9 per match (16th in league).
- Mazatlan FC has scored nine goals in 8 games (10th in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded six in 7 (first in league).
- CF Monterrey's goal differential (+2) is sixth in the league.
- Mazatlan FC's goal differential is -6, 16th in the league.
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 2-0
Home
3/1/2022
Club Leon
D 0-0
Away
3/5/2022
CF America
W 2-1
Home
3/11/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
3/15/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
3/19/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
4/2/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
Mazatlan FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Queretaro FC
L 2-0
Away
2/24/2022
CF Pachuca
L 3-1
Away
3/1/2022
Necaxa
D 0-0
Home
3/11/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
3/18/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
4/1/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
4/8/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
