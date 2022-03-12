CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Liga MX action on Friday will feature CF Monterrey playing Mazatlan FC. The two clubs will start their contest at 10:06 PM ET from Estadio BBVA Bancomer, airing on FOX Sports Networks. CF Monterrey is currently 11th in the league table, with nine points. Mazatlan FC is 17th, with seven.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC

Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Match Time: 10:06 PM ET

10:06 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

CF Monterrey and Mazatlan FC Stats

CF Monterrey scores 1.1 goals per game (13th in Liga MX), and Mazatlan FC gives up 1.9 per match (16th in league).

Mazatlan FC has scored nine goals in 8 games (10th in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey has conceded six in 7 (first in league).

CF Monterrey's goal differential (+2) is sixth in the league.

Mazatlan FC's goal differential is -6, 16th in the league.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Atletico San Luis L 2-0 Home 3/1/2022 Club Leon D 0-0 Away 3/5/2022 CF America W 2-1 Home 3/11/2022 Mazatlan FC - Home 3/15/2022 FC Juarez - Home 3/19/2022 Tigres UANL - Away 4/2/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Away

Mazatlan FC Schedule