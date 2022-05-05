CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, CF Montréal and Orlando City SC will meet in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 4:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX from Saputo Stadium. Montreal currently has 14 points, ranking 10th in the league. Orlando City SC has 17 points, and is fifth overall.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Orlando City SC

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Saputo Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montreal and Orlando City SC Stats

  • Montreal scores 1.8 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and Orlando City SC gives up 1.1 per match (12th in league).
  • Orlando City SC is 12th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Montreal is 25th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).
  • Montreal's goal differential is -2, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is +1, which ranks 10th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

  • Djordje Mihailovic is Montreal's leading scorer, with four goals (on nine shots) in nine league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Montreal is Romell Quioto, who has three goals in seven games.
  • Montreal's leader in assists is Mihailovic, who has three in nine games (fourth in league).

Orlando City SC Key Players

Montreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Vancouver

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Away

4/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

5/14/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

5/18/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

5/22/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Columbus

W 2-0

Away

4/24/2022

New York

L 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Montreal

-

Away

5/14/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

5/22/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

5/28/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Orlando City SC at CF Montreal

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

