CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, CF Montréal and Orlando City SC will meet in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 4:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX from Saputo Stadium. Montreal currently has 14 points, ranking 10th in the league. Orlando City SC has 17 points, and is fifth overall.
How to Watch Montreal vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Saputo Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Montreal and Orlando City SC Stats
- Montreal scores 1.8 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and Orlando City SC gives up 1.1 per match (12th in league).
- Orlando City SC is 12th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Montreal is 25th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).
- Montreal's goal differential is -2, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is +1, which ranks 10th in the league.
Montreal Key Players
- Djordje Mihailovic is Montreal's leading scorer, with four goals (on nine shots) in nine league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Montreal is Romell Quioto, who has three goals in seven games.
- Montreal's leader in assists is Mihailovic, who has three in nine games (fourth in league).
Orlando City SC Key Players
Montreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Vancouver
W 2-1
Home
4/23/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Away
4/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
5/14/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
5/18/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
5/22/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Columbus
W 2-0
Away
4/24/2022
New York
L 3-0
Home
4/30/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Montreal
-
Away
5/14/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
5/22/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
5/28/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
How To Watch
May
7
2022
Orlando City SC at CF Montreal
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)