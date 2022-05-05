CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, CF Montréal and Orlando City SC will meet in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 4:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX from Saputo Stadium. Montreal currently has 14 points, ranking 10th in the league. Orlando City SC has 17 points, and is fifth overall.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Saputo Stadium

Saputo Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montreal and Orlando City SC Stats

Montreal scores 1.8 goals per game (fourth in MLS), and Orlando City SC gives up 1.1 per match (12th in league).

Orlando City SC is 12th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Montreal is 25th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).

Montreal's goal differential is -2, which ranks 15th in the league.

Orlando City SC's goal differential is +1, which ranks 10th in the league.

Montreal Key Players

Djordje Mihailovic is Montreal's leading scorer, with four goals (on nine shots) in nine league games.

The second-leading scorer for Montreal is Romell Quioto, who has three goals in seven games.

Montreal's leader in assists is Mihailovic, who has three in nine games (fourth in league).

Orlando City SC Key Players

Montreal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Vancouver W 2-1 Home 4/23/2022 Philadelphia D 1-1 Away 4/30/2022 Atlanta United FC W 2-1 Home 5/7/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 5/14/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 5/18/2022 Nashville SC - Away 5/22/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home

Orlando City SC Schedule