CF Montreal vs. Toronto FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch CF Montreal at Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montreal and Toronto face off at BMO Field on Wednesday in the Canadian Championship semifinals.

In the first of two semifinal matchups on Wednesday in the Canadian Championship, CF Montreal travels to face Toronto FC at BMO Field for a spot in the tournament final. The winner of the match will face the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Vancouver and York United, which will be decided on Wednesday night as well.

How to Watch CF Montreal at Toronto FC Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream CF Montreal at Toronto FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Montreal advanced to the semifinals after defeating Canadian Premier League side Forge FC on May 25 in the tournament quarterfinals. The match ended 3-0 in favor of Montreal thanks to a hat-trick from striker Sunusi Ibrahim.

Toronto, meanwhile, had a more dramatic ending to its quarterfinal matchup. The MLS side faced HFX Wanderers on May 24, with the match ending 2-1 in favor of Toronto. Jordan Perruzza put his team ahead in the 55th minute, only for Samuel Salter to tie the match in the 69th minute for Wanderers.

A Peter Schaale own goal in the 86th minute then secured the victory for Toronto, putting the MLS club into the Canadian Championship semifinals, where it'll face Montreal for a spot in the final.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

CF Montreal at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
