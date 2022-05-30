CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca will host Atlas FC in Liga MX at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Sunday, May 29. The two teams will square off at 9:10 PM ET, airing on Univision. With 46 points, CF Pachuca is currently first in the league table. Atlas FC has 37 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC

CF Pachuca and Atlas FC Stats

  • CF Pachuca is scoring 1.8 goals per game (first in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is conceding 1.0 per game (third in league).
  • Atlas FC is third in Liga MX in goals scored (31 in 22 matches), and CF Pachuca is fifth in goals conceded (22 in 22).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential (+17) is first in the league.
  • Atlas FC's goal differential is +10, second in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

CF America

D 1-1

Away

5/22/2022

CF America

W 3-0

Home

5/26/2022

Atlas FC

L 2-0

Away

5/29/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Tigres UANL

W 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Tigres UANL

L 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

CF Pachuca

W 2-0

Home

5/29/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Final, vuelta: Pachuca vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
