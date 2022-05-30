CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

CF Pachuca will host Atlas FC in Liga MX at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Sunday, May 29. The two teams will square off at 9:10 PM ET, airing on Univision. With 46 points, CF Pachuca is currently first in the league table. Atlas FC has 37 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC

Match Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Match Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Estadio Miguel Hidalgo Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Pachuca and Atlas FC Stats

CF Pachuca is scoring 1.8 goals per game (first in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is conceding 1.0 per game (third in league).

Atlas FC is third in Liga MX in goals scored (31 in 22 matches), and CF Pachuca is fifth in goals conceded (22 in 22).

CF Pachuca's goal differential (+17) is first in the league.

Atlas FC's goal differential is +10, second in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/19/2022 CF America D 1-1 Away 5/22/2022 CF America W 3-0 Home 5/26/2022 Atlas FC L 2-0 Away 5/29/2022 Atlas FC - Home

Atlas FC Schedule