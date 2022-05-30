CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca will host Atlas FC in Liga MX at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Sunday, May 29. The two teams will square off at 9:10 PM ET, airing on Univision. With 46 points, CF Pachuca is currently first in the league table. Atlas FC has 37 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC
- Match Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Match Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CF Pachuca and Atlas FC Stats
- CF Pachuca is scoring 1.8 goals per game (first in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is conceding 1.0 per game (third in league).
- Atlas FC is third in Liga MX in goals scored (31 in 22 matches), and CF Pachuca is fifth in goals conceded (22 in 22).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential (+17) is first in the league.
- Atlas FC's goal differential is +10, second in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
CF America
D 1-1
Away
5/22/2022
CF America
W 3-0
Home
5/26/2022
Atlas FC
L 2-0
Away
5/29/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Tigres UANL
W 3-0
Home
5/21/2022
Tigres UANL
L 4-2
Away
5/26/2022
CF Pachuca
W 2-0
Home
5/29/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
How To Watch
May
29
2022
Final, vuelta: Pachuca vs. Atlas
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)