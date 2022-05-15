CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca takes on Atletico San Luis in Liga MX at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday, May 14. The two teams will play at 9:05 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF Pachuca is currently first in the league table, with 39 points. Atletico San Luis is 10th, with 25.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
CF Pachuca and Atletico San Luis Stats

  • CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (32 in 18 matches), and Atletico San Luis is 14th in goals allowed (26 in 19).
  • Atletico San Luis is scoring 1.3 goals per match (fifth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca is conceding 0.9 per match (second in league).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential is +15, first in the league.
  • Atletico San Luis' goal differential (-1) is 12th in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

CF Monterrey

W 3-0

Home

5/1/2022

Pumas UNAM

L 2-0

Away

5/11/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 2-2

Away

5/14/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 3-1

Home

5/7/2022

CF Monterrey

D 2-2

Away

5/11/2022

CF Pachuca

D 2-2

Home

5/14/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Pachuca vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:05
PM/EST
