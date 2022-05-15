CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca takes on Atletico San Luis in Liga MX at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday, May 14. The two teams will play at 9:05 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF Pachuca is currently first in the league table, with 39 points. Atletico San Luis is 10th, with 25.
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
- CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (32 in 18 matches), and Atletico San Luis is 14th in goals allowed (26 in 19).
- Atletico San Luis is scoring 1.3 goals per match (fifth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca is conceding 0.9 per match (second in league).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential is +15, first in the league.
- Atletico San Luis' goal differential (-1) is 12th in the league.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
CF Monterrey
W 3-0
Home
5/1/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 2-0
Away
5/11/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 2-2
Away
5/14/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 3-1
Home
5/7/2022
CF Monterrey
D 2-2
Away
5/11/2022
CF Pachuca
D 2-2
Home
5/14/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
