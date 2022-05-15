CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

CF Pachuca takes on Atletico San Luis in Liga MX at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday, May 14. The two teams will play at 9:05 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF Pachuca is currently first in the league table, with 39 points. Atletico San Luis is 10th, with 25.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atletico San Luis

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Match Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Estadio Miguel Hidalgo Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Pachuca and Atletico San Luis Stats

CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (32 in 18 matches), and Atletico San Luis is 14th in goals allowed (26 in 19).

Atletico San Luis is scoring 1.3 goals per match (fifth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca is conceding 0.9 per match (second in league).

CF Pachuca's goal differential is +15, first in the league.

Atletico San Luis' goal differential (-1) is 12th in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 CF Monterrey W 3-0 Home 5/1/2022 Pumas UNAM L 2-0 Away 5/11/2022 Atletico San Luis D 2-2 Away 5/14/2022 Atletico San Luis - Home

Atletico San Luis Schedule