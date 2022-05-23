CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca takes on CF America at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Sunday at 9:06 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on Univision. With 31 points, CF America is currently fourth in the league. CF Pachuca has 43 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:06 PM ET
  • TV: Univision
  • Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF Pachuca and CF America Stats

  • CF America is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca is giving up 1.0 per match (third in league).
  • CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (36 in 20 matches), and CF America is fourth in goals conceded (21 in 20).
  • CF America is third in the league in goal differential, at +8.
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential (+16) is first in the league.

CF America Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Puebla FC

D 1-1

Away

5/14/2022

Puebla FC

W 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

CF Pachuca

D 1-1

Home

5/22/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 2-2

Away

5/14/2022

Atletico San Luis

W 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

CF America

D 1-1

Away

5/22/2022

CF America

-

Home

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Pachuca vs. América

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
9:06
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
