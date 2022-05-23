CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca takes on CF America at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Sunday at 9:06 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on Univision. With 31 points, CF America is currently fourth in the league. CF Pachuca has 43 points, and is in first place.
How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 9:06 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
CF Pachuca and CF America Stats
- CF America is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca is giving up 1.0 per match (third in league).
- CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (36 in 20 matches), and CF America is fourth in goals conceded (21 in 20).
- CF America is third in the league in goal differential, at +8.
- CF Pachuca's goal differential (+16) is first in the league.
CF America Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Puebla FC
D 1-1
Away
5/14/2022
Puebla FC
W 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
CF Pachuca
D 1-1
Home
5/22/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 2-2
Away
5/14/2022
Atletico San Luis
W 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
CF America
D 1-1
Away
5/22/2022
CF America
-
Home
