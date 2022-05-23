CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

CF Pachuca takes on CF America at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Sunday at 9:06 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on Univision. With 31 points, CF America is currently fourth in the league. CF Pachuca has 43 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF America

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Match Time: 9:06 PM ET

TV: Univision

Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and CF America Stats

CF America is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca is giving up 1.0 per match (third in league).

CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX in goals scored (36 in 20 matches), and CF America is fourth in goals conceded (21 in 20).

CF America is third in the league in goal differential, at +8.

CF Pachuca's goal differential (+16) is first in the league.

CF America Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Puebla FC D 1-1 Away 5/14/2022 Puebla FC W 3-2 Home 5/19/2022 CF Pachuca D 1-1 Home 5/22/2022 CF Pachuca - Away

CF Pachuca Schedule