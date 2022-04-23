CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's schedule in Liga MX will see CF Monterrey meet up with CF Pachuca. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo gets underway at 6:00 PM ET. CF Pachuca currently has 35 points, and is first in the league. CF Monterrey has 23 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey

CF Pachuca and CF Monterrey Stats

  • CF Pachuca is second in Liga MX in goals scored (27 in 15 matches), and CF Monterrey is third in goals allowed (14 in 15).
  • CF Monterrey is 10th in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per match), and CF Pachuca is second defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential is +14, which ranks first in the league.
  • CF Monterrey's goal differential is +5, which is fourth in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

D 0-0

Home

4/15/2022

FC Juarez

W 2-1

Away

4/19/2022

Puebla FC

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

5/1/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

W 3-1

Away

4/17/2022

Pumas UNAM

L 2-0

Away

4/20/2022

Atlas FC

D 0-0

Home

4/23/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/30/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Pachuca vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Soccer

