CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Saturday's schedule in Liga MX will see CF Monterrey meet up with CF Pachuca. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo gets underway at 6:00 PM ET. CF Pachuca currently has 35 points, and is first in the league. CF Monterrey has 23 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

6:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and CF Monterrey Stats

CF Pachuca is second in Liga MX in goals scored (27 in 15 matches), and CF Monterrey is third in goals allowed (14 in 15).

CF Monterrey is 10th in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per match), and CF Pachuca is second defensively (0.9 allowed per match).

CF Pachuca's goal differential is +14, which ranks first in the league.

CF Monterrey's goal differential is +5, which is fourth in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente D 0-0 Home 4/15/2022 FC Juarez W 2-1 Away 4/19/2022 Puebla FC W 1-0 Home 4/23/2022 CF Monterrey - Home 5/1/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away

CF Monterrey Schedule