CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in Liga MX will see CF Monterrey meet up with CF Pachuca. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo gets underway at 6:00 PM ET. CF Pachuca currently has 35 points, and is first in the league. CF Monterrey has 23 points, and is in fifth place.
How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CF Pachuca and CF Monterrey Stats
- CF Pachuca is second in Liga MX in goals scored (27 in 15 matches), and CF Monterrey is third in goals allowed (14 in 15).
- CF Monterrey is 10th in Liga MX offensively (1.3 goals per match), and CF Pachuca is second defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential is +14, which ranks first in the league.
- CF Monterrey's goal differential is +5, which is fourth in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
D 0-0
Home
4/15/2022
FC Juarez
W 2-1
Away
4/19/2022
Puebla FC
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
5/1/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
W 3-1
Away
4/17/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 2-0
Away
4/20/2022
Atlas FC
D 0-0
Home
4/23/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/30/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Pachuca vs. Monterrey
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)