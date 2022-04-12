CF Pachuca vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca and Club Tijuana de Caliente will meet in Liga MX play on Monday, April 11. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo starts at 10:00 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca has 28 points, and is second in the league table. Club Tijuana de Caliente has 15 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

CF Pachuca and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

  • CF Pachuca has scored 24 goals in 12 matches (second in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has conceded 17 in 12 (12th in league).
  • Club Tijuana de Caliente scores 0.8 goals per match (17th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca gives up one per game (third in league).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential (+12) is first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is 15th in the league, at -7.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 3-1

Away

4/7/2022

Tigres UANL

W 2-1

Home

4/11/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

4/15/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

4/19/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

Tigres UANL

L 2-0

Away

4/6/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 1-1

Home

4/11/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/15/2022

CF America

-

Home

4/19/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

4/24/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Pachuca vs. Tijuana

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
