CF Pachuca vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/11/2022

CF Pachuca and Club Tijuana de Caliente will meet in Liga MX play on Monday, April 11. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo starts at 10:00 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca has 28 points, and is second in the league table. Club Tijuana de Caliente has 15 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

CF Pachuca and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

CF Pachuca has scored 24 goals in 12 matches (second in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has conceded 17 in 12 (12th in league).

Club Tijuana de Caliente scores 0.8 goals per match (17th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca gives up one per game (third in league).

CF Pachuca's goal differential (+12) is first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is 15th in the league, at -7.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 Cruz Azul W 1-0 Home 4/3/2022 Club Santos Laguna L 3-1 Away 4/7/2022 Tigres UANL W 2-1 Home 4/11/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 4/15/2022 FC Juarez - Away 4/19/2022 Puebla FC - Home 4/23/2022 CF Monterrey - Home

