CF Pachuca vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/11/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca and Club Tijuana de Caliente will meet in Liga MX play on Monday, April 11. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo starts at 10:00 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca has 28 points, and is second in the league table. Club Tijuana de Caliente has 15 points, and is in 13th place.
- Match Day: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CF Pachuca and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats
- CF Pachuca has scored 24 goals in 12 matches (second in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has conceded 17 in 12 (12th in league).
- Club Tijuana de Caliente scores 0.8 goals per match (17th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca gives up one per game (third in league).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential (+12) is first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is 15th in the league, at -7.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Cruz Azul
W 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 3-1
Away
4/7/2022
Tigres UANL
W 2-1
Home
4/11/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
4/15/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
4/19/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
Tigres UANL
L 2-0
Away
4/6/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 1-1
Home
4/11/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/15/2022
CF America
-
Home
4/19/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
4/24/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
