CF Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca and Cruz Azul will meet at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday for a matchup in Liga MX. The game will kick off on March 19 at 11:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. CF Pachuca has 22 points, and is first in the league table. Cruz Azul has 17 points, and is in fifth place.
How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CF Pachuca and Cruz Azul Stats
- CF Pachuca has scored 20 goals in 9 matches (first in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has given up 13 in 10 (seventh in league).
- Cruz Azul is fourth in Liga MX offensively (1.7 goals per game), and CF Pachuca is third defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential is +12, which ranks first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Cruz Azul is sixth in the league, at +4.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Mazatlan FC
W 3-1
Home
3/2/2022
Atlas FC
W 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 3-0
Away
3/19/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
4/3/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
4/11/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
4/15/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Tigres UANL
D 2-2
Away
3/5/2022
Puebla FC
L 3-1
Home
3/12/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 2-1
Home
3/19/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/2/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
4/8/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
How To Watch
March
19
2022
Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)