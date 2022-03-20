Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca and Cruz Azul will meet at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday for a matchup in Liga MX. The game will kick off on March 19 at 11:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. CF Pachuca has 22 points, and is first in the league table. Cruz Azul has 17 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul

CF Pachuca and Cruz Azul Stats

  • CF Pachuca has scored 20 goals in 9 matches (first in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has given up 13 in 10 (seventh in league).
  • Cruz Azul is fourth in Liga MX offensively (1.7 goals per game), and CF Pachuca is third defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential is +12, which ranks first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Cruz Azul is sixth in the league, at +4.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Mazatlan FC

W 3-1

Home

3/2/2022

Atlas FC

W 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 3-0

Away

3/19/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

4/3/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

4/11/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

4/15/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Tigres UANL

D 2-2

Away

3/5/2022

Puebla FC

L 3-1

Home

3/12/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 2-1

Home

3/19/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/2/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

4/8/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
USATSI_17919651
NHL

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
santa cruz warriors
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
ARIZONA WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy