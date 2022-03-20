CF Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

CF Pachuca and Cruz Azul will meet at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday for a matchup in Liga MX. The game will kick off on March 19 at 11:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. CF Pachuca has 22 points, and is first in the league table. Cruz Azul has 17 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and Cruz Azul Stats

CF Pachuca has scored 20 goals in 9 matches (first in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has given up 13 in 10 (seventh in league).

Cruz Azul is fourth in Liga MX offensively (1.7 goals per game), and CF Pachuca is third defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

CF Pachuca's goal differential is +12, which ranks first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Cruz Azul is sixth in the league, at +4.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Mazatlan FC W 3-1 Home 3/2/2022 Atlas FC W 1-0 Away 3/13/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC W 3-0 Away 3/19/2022 Cruz Azul - Home 4/3/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Away 4/11/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 4/15/2022 FC Juarez - Away

Cruz Azul Schedule