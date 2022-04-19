CF Pachuca vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca and Puebla FC will match up in Liga MX play on Tuesday, April 19. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo starts at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca currently has 32 points, and is second in the league table. Puebla FC has 26 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Puebla FC
- Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CF Pachuca and Puebla FC Stats
- CF Pachuca is second in Liga MX in goals scored (26 in 14 matches), and Puebla FC is fourth in goals allowed (15 in 14).
- Puebla FC is scoring 1.7 goals per game (third in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca is giving up 0.9 per game (second in league).
- CF Pachuca is second in the league in goal differential, at +13.
- Puebla FC's goal differential is +9, which is third in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Tigres UANL
W 2-1
Home
4/11/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
D 0-0
Home
4/15/2022
FC Juarez
W 2-1
Away
4/19/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
5/1/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
Puebla FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 2-1
Away
4/8/2022
Pumas UNAM
D 2-2
Home
4/16/2022
Club Leon
W 1-0
Away
4/19/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/22/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
4/29/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
How To Watch
April
19
2022
Pachuca vs. Puebla
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)