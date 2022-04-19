CF Pachuca vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

CF Pachuca and Puebla FC will match up in Liga MX play on Tuesday, April 19. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo starts at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca currently has 32 points, and is second in the league table. Puebla FC has 26 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Puebla FC

Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and Puebla FC Stats

CF Pachuca is second in Liga MX in goals scored (26 in 14 matches), and Puebla FC is fourth in goals allowed (15 in 14).

Puebla FC is scoring 1.7 goals per game (third in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca is giving up 0.9 per game (second in league).

CF Pachuca is second in the league in goal differential, at +13.

Puebla FC's goal differential is +9, which is third in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Tigres UANL W 2-1 Home 4/11/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente D 0-0 Home 4/15/2022 FC Juarez W 2-1 Away 4/19/2022 Puebla FC - Home 4/23/2022 CF Monterrey - Home 5/1/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away

Puebla FC Schedule