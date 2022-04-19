CF Pachuca vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca and Puebla FC will match up in Liga MX play on Tuesday, April 19. The game at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo starts at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca currently has 32 points, and is second in the league table. Puebla FC has 26 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Puebla FC

CF Pachuca and Puebla FC Stats

  • CF Pachuca is second in Liga MX in goals scored (26 in 14 matches), and Puebla FC is fourth in goals allowed (15 in 14).
  • Puebla FC is scoring 1.7 goals per game (third in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca is giving up 0.9 per game (second in league).
  • CF Pachuca is second in the league in goal differential, at +13.
  • Puebla FC's goal differential is +9, which is third in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Tigres UANL

W 2-1

Home

4/11/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

D 0-0

Home

4/15/2022

FC Juarez

W 2-1

Away

4/19/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

5/1/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

Puebla FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 2-1

Away

4/8/2022

Pumas UNAM

D 2-2

Home

4/16/2022

Club Leon

W 1-0

Away

4/19/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/22/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

4/29/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Pachuca vs. Puebla

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
