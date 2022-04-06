CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX action on Thursday will include CF Pachuca meeting Tigres UANL. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio Miguel Hidalgo, airing on TUDN. CF Pachuca currently has 25 points, and is second in the league table. Tigres UANL has 26 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

CF Pachuca and Tigres UANL Stats

  • CF Pachuca has scored 22 goals in 11 games (second in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL has conceded 13 in 11 (fifth in league).
  • Tigres UANL has scored 24 goals in 11 matches (first in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has given up 11 in 11 (third in league).
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential is +11, first in the league.
  • Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +11 for the season, first in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 3-0

Away

3/19/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 3-1

Away

4/7/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

4/11/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

4/15/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

4/19/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Club Leon

W 3-0

Away

3/19/2022

CF Monterrey

W 2-0

Home

4/3/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 2-0

Home

4/7/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/10/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

4/19/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

