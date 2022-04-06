CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Liga MX action on Thursday will include CF Pachuca meeting Tigres UANL. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio Miguel Hidalgo, airing on TUDN. CF Pachuca currently has 25 points, and is second in the league table. Tigres UANL has 26 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and Tigres UANL Stats

CF Pachuca has scored 22 goals in 11 games (second in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL has conceded 13 in 11 (fifth in league).

Tigres UANL has scored 24 goals in 11 matches (first in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has given up 11 in 11 (third in league).

CF Pachuca's goal differential is +11, first in the league.

Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +11 for the season, first in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC W 3-0 Away 3/19/2022 Cruz Azul W 1-0 Home 4/3/2022 Club Santos Laguna L 3-1 Away 4/7/2022 Tigres UANL - Home 4/11/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 4/15/2022 FC Juarez - Away 4/19/2022 Puebla FC - Home

Tigres UANL Schedule