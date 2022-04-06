CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liga MX action on Thursday will include CF Pachuca meeting Tigres UANL. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio Miguel Hidalgo, airing on TUDN. CF Pachuca currently has 25 points, and is second in the league table. Tigres UANL has 26 points, and is in first place.
How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL
- Match Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
CF Pachuca and Tigres UANL Stats
- CF Pachuca has scored 22 goals in 11 games (second in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL has conceded 13 in 11 (fifth in league).
- Tigres UANL has scored 24 goals in 11 matches (first in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has given up 11 in 11 (third in league).
- CF Pachuca's goal differential is +11, first in the league.
- Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +11 for the season, first in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 3-0
Away
3/19/2022
Cruz Azul
W 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 3-1
Away
4/7/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
4/11/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
4/15/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
4/19/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Club Leon
W 3-0
Away
3/19/2022
CF Monterrey
W 2-0
Home
4/3/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 2-0
Home
4/7/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/10/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
4/19/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
How To Watch
April
7
2022
Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
