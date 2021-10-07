The red-hot Tampa Bay Rowdies look forward to hosting the Charleston Battery in a USL Championship league matchup Thursday.

The Charleston Battery haven't had the start to the season that they had hoped. They enter this game with a 8-7-10 record. In the last five games, they haven't won a single game, but they have drawn in three of them.

The Rowdies bring a five game winning streak into this matchup. They currently lead the Atlantic division of the league with a 19-1-6 record. Their last five wins have come against Charleston, Hartford, Atlanta and New York.

How to Watch: Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Game Date: October 7th, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Two of Tampa Bay's last five wins have come against Charleston. The team beat Charleston on September 7th 1-0 with the lone goal coming from Lewis Hilton in the 63rd minute. Charleston had the lead on total shots 12-10 but Tampa Bay led shots on goal 3-1.

These two teams then played again last Saturday, Tampa Bay won againt by a score of 2-1. The Battery's Claudio Repetto scored in the 9th minute off of a penalty kick. The Rowdies then scored twice, once by Laurence Wyke in the 21st minute and once by Sebastián Guenzatti on a 25th minute penalty.

Track record speaks for itself. The Rowdies are one of the most exciting USL teams to watch right now and haven't lost a game since July. The money line predicts the Rowdies to win at -148; it is +400 for Charleston.

