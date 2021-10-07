    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charleston Battery at Tampa Bay Rowdies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The red-hot Tampa Bay Rowdies look forward to hosting the Charleston Battery in a USL Championship league matchup Thursday.
    Author:

    The Charleston Battery haven't had the start to the season that they had hoped. They enter this game with a 8-7-10 record. In the last five games, they haven't won a single game, but they have drawn in three of them.

    The Rowdies bring a five game winning streak into this matchup. They currently lead the Atlantic division of the league with a 19-1-6 record. Their last five wins have come against Charleston, Hartford, Atlanta and New York.

    How to Watch: Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

    Game Date: October 7th, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN Deportes

    Live stream Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Two of Tampa Bay's last five wins have come against Charleston. The team beat Charleston on September 7th 1-0 with the lone goal coming from Lewis Hilton in the 63rd minute. Charleston had the lead on total shots 12-10 but Tampa Bay led shots on goal 3-1.

    These two teams then played again last Saturday, Tampa Bay won againt by a score of 2-1. The Battery's Claudio Repetto scored in the 9th minute off of a penalty kick. The Rowdies then scored twice, once by Laurence Wyke in the 21st minute and once by Sebastián Guenzatti on a 25th minute penalty.

    Track record speaks for itself. The Rowdies are one of the most exciting USL teams to watch right now and haven't lost a game since July. The money line predicts the Rowdies to win at -148; it is +400 for Charleston.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Charleston Battery at Tampa Bay Rowdies

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
    MLB

    How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

    2 minutes ago
    HSFB Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

    2 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Tomball vs. Klein Collins

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Honduras vs. Costa Rica

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16881693
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Wild

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy