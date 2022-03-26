Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will include Charlotte FC versus FC Cincinnati, with action getting underway from Bank of America Stadium at 5:00 PM ET on FOX. Charlotte FC currently has three points, ranking 23rd in the league. FC Cincinnati has six points, and is 15th overall.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
- Match Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati Stats
- Charlotte FC has scored four goals in 4 games (17th in MLS), and FC Cincinnati has given up eight in 4 (20th in league).
- FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.3 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Charlotte FC is conceding 1.8 per match (18th in league).
- Charlotte FC is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -3.
- FC Cincinnati is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -3.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Karol Swiderski is Charlotte FC's leading scorer, with two goals (on eight shots) in three league games.
- Benjamin Bender has one goal in four appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Charlotte FC.
- Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Bender, who has two (on five chances created) in four league appearances.
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Los Angeles
L 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
New England
W 3-1
Home
3/26/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
4/2/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
4/10/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
4/16/2022
New England
-
Away
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
DC United
L 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Orlando City SC
W 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 3-1
Home
3/26/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Montreal
-
Home
4/9/2022
Seattle
-
Away
4/16/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
