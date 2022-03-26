Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski (11) and New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) battle for control of the ball at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include Charlotte FC versus FC Cincinnati, with action getting underway from Bank of America Stadium at 5:00 PM ET on FOX. Charlotte FC currently has three points, ranking 23rd in the league. FC Cincinnati has six points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati Stats

  • Charlotte FC has scored four goals in 4 games (17th in MLS), and FC Cincinnati has given up eight in 4 (20th in league).
  • FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.3 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Charlotte FC is conceding 1.8 per match (18th in league).
  • Charlotte FC is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -3.
  • FC Cincinnati is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -3.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Karol Swiderski is Charlotte FC's leading scorer, with two goals (on eight shots) in three league games.
  • Benjamin Bender has one goal in four appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Charlotte FC.
  • Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Bender, who has two (on five chances created) in four league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Los Angeles

L 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

New England

W 3-1

Home

3/26/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

4/2/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

4/10/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

4/16/2022

New England

-

Away

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

DC United

L 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Orlando City SC

W 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 3-1

Home

3/26/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Montreal

-

Home

4/9/2022

Seattle

-

Away

4/16/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

March
26
2022

FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski (11) and New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) battle for control of the ball at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
