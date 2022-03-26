Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski (11) and New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) battle for control of the ball at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include Charlotte FC versus FC Cincinnati, with action getting underway from Bank of America Stadium at 5:00 PM ET on FOX. Charlotte FC currently has three points, ranking 23rd in the league. FC Cincinnati has six points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Match Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati Stats

Charlotte FC has scored four goals in 4 games (17th in MLS), and FC Cincinnati has given up eight in 4 (20th in league).

FC Cincinnati is scoring 1.3 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Charlotte FC is conceding 1.8 per match (18th in league).

Charlotte FC is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -3.

FC Cincinnati is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -3.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Karol Swiderski is Charlotte FC's leading scorer, with two goals (on eight shots) in three league games.

Benjamin Bender has one goal in four appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Charlotte FC.

Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Bender, who has two (on five chances created) in four league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Los Angeles L 1-0 Home 3/13/2022 Atlanta United FC L 2-1 Away 3/19/2022 New England W 3-1 Home 3/26/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 4/2/2022 Philadelphia - Away 4/10/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 4/16/2022 New England - Away

