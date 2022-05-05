Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's action in MLS will see Inter Miami CF meet up with Charlotte FC. The game at starts at 3:30 PM ET. Charlotte FC is currently 21st overall in the league in points, with 10. Inter Miami CF is 22nd, with 10.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium:

Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF Stats

Charlotte FC is scoring 0.9 goals per match (22nd in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is giving up 2.0 per game (25th in league).

Inter Miami CF has scored nine goals in 9 games (22nd in MLS), and Charlotte FC has conceded 13 in 10 (16th in league).

Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -4 on the season, 22nd in the league.

Inter Miami CF is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -9.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals in nine games (10th in league).

Cristian Ortiz is Charlotte FC's second-leading scorer, with one goal in 10 league games.

Benjamin Bender is Charlotte FC's leader in assists, with three (on nine chances created) in 10 league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

