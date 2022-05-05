Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in MLS will see Inter Miami CF meet up with Charlotte FC. The game at starts at 3:30 PM ET. Charlotte FC is currently 21st overall in the league in points, with 10. Inter Miami CF is 22nd, with 10.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF Stats
- Charlotte FC is scoring 0.9 goals per match (22nd in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is giving up 2.0 per game (25th in league).
- Inter Miami CF has scored nine goals in 9 games (22nd in MLS), and Charlotte FC has conceded 13 in 10 (16th in league).
- Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -4 on the season, 22nd in the league.
- Inter Miami CF is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -9.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals in nine games (10th in league).
- Cristian Ortiz is Charlotte FC's second-leading scorer, with one goal in 10 league games.
- Benjamin Bender is Charlotte FC's leader in assists, with three (on nine chances created) in 10 league appearances.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
New England
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Colorado
D 0-0
Away
4/30/2022
Orlando City SC
L 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
5/14/2022
Montreal
-
Home
5/22/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
5/29/2022
Seattle
-
Away
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Seattle
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
4/30/2022
New England
L 2-0
Away
5/7/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
5/14/2022
DC United
-
Home
5/18/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
5/22/2022
New York
-
Home
How To Watch
May
7
2022
Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)