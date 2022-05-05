Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's action in MLS will see Inter Miami CF meet up with Charlotte FC. The game at starts at 3:30 PM ET. Charlotte FC is currently 21st overall in the league in points, with 10. Inter Miami CF is 22nd, with 10.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • Charlotte FC is scoring 0.9 goals per match (22nd in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is giving up 2.0 per game (25th in league).
  • Inter Miami CF has scored nine goals in 9 games (22nd in MLS), and Charlotte FC has conceded 13 in 10 (16th in league).
  • Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -4 on the season, 22nd in the league.
  • Inter Miami CF is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -9.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Charlotte FC is led by Karol Swiderski, who has four goals in nine games (10th in league).
  • Cristian Ortiz is Charlotte FC's second-leading scorer, with one goal in 10 league games.
  • Benjamin Bender is Charlotte FC's leader in assists, with three (on nine chances created) in 10 league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

New England

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Colorado

D 0-0

Away

4/30/2022

Orlando City SC

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

5/14/2022

Montreal

-

Home

5/22/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

5/29/2022

Seattle

-

Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Seattle

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

4/30/2022

New England

L 2-0

Away

5/7/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

5/14/2022

DC United

-

Home

5/18/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

5/22/2022

New York

-

Home

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
