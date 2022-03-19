Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Jozy Altidore (14) reacts during the second half against Real Salt Lake at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC takes on New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 19. The two MLS clubs will play at 7:00 PM ET. New England is 17th overall in the league in points, with four. Charlotte FC is 27th, with zero.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New England

Charlotte FC and New England Stats

  • New England puts up 1.7 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and Charlotte FC gives up 2.0 per match (22nd in league).
  • Charlotte FC scores 0.3 goals per match (27th in MLS), and New England gives up 1.7 per game (19th in league).
  • New England has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which is 15th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 25th in the league, at -5.

New England Key Players

  • Carles Gil has one goal in three games -- tops on New England, and 19th in the league.
  • Sebastian Lletget has one goal (on 0.7 shots per game) in three league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Adam Buksa has two assists in three games -- No. 1 on New England, and second in the league.

Charlotte FC Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Portland

D 2-2

Away

3/5/2022

FC Dallas

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 3-2

Home

3/19/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

New York

-

Home

4/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

4/16/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

DC United

L 3-0

Away

3/5/2022

Los Angeles

L 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

New England

-

Home

3/26/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

4/2/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

4/9/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

New England Revolution at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

