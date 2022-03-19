Mar 12, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Jozy Altidore (14) reacts during the second half against Real Salt Lake at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC takes on New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 19. The two MLS clubs will play at 7:00 PM ET. New England is 17th overall in the league in points, with four. Charlotte FC is 27th, with zero.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New England

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC and New England Stats

New England puts up 1.7 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and Charlotte FC gives up 2.0 per match (22nd in league).

Charlotte FC scores 0.3 goals per match (27th in MLS), and New England gives up 1.7 per game (19th in league).

New England has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which is 15th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 25th in the league, at -5.

New England Key Players

Carles Gil has one goal in three games -- tops on New England, and 19th in the league.

Sebastian Lletget has one goal (on 0.7 shots per game) in three league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Adam Buksa has two assists in three games -- No. 1 on New England, and second in the league.

Charlotte FC Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Portland D 2-2 Away 3/5/2022 FC Dallas W 1-0 Home 3/12/2022 Real Salt Lake L 3-2 Home 3/19/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 4/2/2022 New York - Home 4/9/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 4/16/2022 Charlotte FC - Home

Charlotte FC Schedule