How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte FC takes on New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 19. The two MLS clubs will play at 7:00 PM ET. New England is 17th overall in the league in points, with four. Charlotte FC is 27th, with zero.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New England
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Charlotte FC and New England Stats
- New England puts up 1.7 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and Charlotte FC gives up 2.0 per match (22nd in league).
- Charlotte FC scores 0.3 goals per match (27th in MLS), and New England gives up 1.7 per game (19th in league).
- New England has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which is 15th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Charlotte FC is 25th in the league, at -5.
New England Key Players
- Carles Gil has one goal in three games -- tops on New England, and 19th in the league.
- Sebastian Lletget has one goal (on 0.7 shots per game) in three league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Adam Buksa has two assists in three games -- No. 1 on New England, and second in the league.
Charlotte FC Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Portland
D 2-2
Away
3/5/2022
FC Dallas
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 3-2
Home
3/19/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
New York
-
Home
4/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
4/16/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
DC United
L 3-0
Away
3/5/2022
Los Angeles
L 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
New England
-
Home
3/26/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
4/2/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
4/9/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
How To Watch
March
19
2022
New England Revolution at Charlotte FC
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)