Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) battles for the ball against against D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin (8) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday includes New York Red Bulls playing Charlotte FC. The two teams will kick things off at 3:00 PM ET from Bank of America Stadium, broadcast on ABC. New York has 23 points, ranking ninth in the league. Charlotte FC has 16 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New York

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte FC and New York Stats

  • New York has scored 24 goals in 14 games (sixth in MLS), and Charlotte FC has given up 18 in 14 (13th in league).
  • Charlotte FC puts up 0.9 goals per game (26th in MLS), and New York gives up 1.1 per match (fourth in league).
  • New York's goal differential is +9, fifth in the league.
  • Charlotte FC's goal differential (-5) is 21st in the league.

New York Key Players

  • New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has six goals in 13 games (23rd in league).
  • Morgan is New York's joint top scorer this season, with six goals (on 19 shots, 1.5 per game) in 13 league appearances.
  • Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three (on nine chances created) in 13 league appearances.

Charlotte FC Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Chicago

D 3-3

Home

5/22/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

DC United

W 4-1

Home

6/11/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

6/26/2022

LAFC

-

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Montreal

L 2-0

Home

5/22/2022

Vancouver

W 2-1

Home

5/29/2022

Seattle

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

New York

-

Home

6/18/2022

Columbus

-

Away

6/25/2022

Montreal

-

Away

6/30/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

How To Watch

June
11
2022

New York Red Bulls at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

