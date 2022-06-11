Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday includes New York Red Bulls playing Charlotte FC. The two teams will kick things off at 3:00 PM ET from Bank of America Stadium, broadcast on ABC. New York has 23 points, ranking ninth in the league. Charlotte FC has 16 points, and is 19th overall.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. New York
- Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Charlotte FC and New York Stats
- New York has scored 24 goals in 14 games (sixth in MLS), and Charlotte FC has given up 18 in 14 (13th in league).
- Charlotte FC puts up 0.9 goals per game (26th in MLS), and New York gives up 1.1 per match (fourth in league).
- New York's goal differential is +9, fifth in the league.
- Charlotte FC's goal differential (-5) is 21st in the league.
New York Key Players
- New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has six goals in 13 games (23rd in league).
- Morgan is New York's joint top scorer this season, with six goals (on 19 shots, 1.5 per game) in 13 league appearances.
- Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three (on nine chances created) in 13 league appearances.
Charlotte FC Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Chicago
D 3-3
Home
5/22/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 2-0
Away
5/28/2022
DC United
W 4-1
Home
6/11/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
-
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Montreal
L 2-0
Home
5/22/2022
Vancouver
W 2-1
Home
5/29/2022
Seattle
L 2-1
Away
6/11/2022
New York
-
Home
6/18/2022
Columbus
-
Away
6/25/2022
Montreal
-
Away
6/30/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
How To Watch
June
11
2022
New York Red Bulls at Charlotte FC
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
