Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC will meet at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on April 20 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on USA Network. Chelsea is third in the league table, with 62 points. Arsenal is fifth, with 54.
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea and Arsenal Stats
- Chelsea is third in the Premier League in goals scored (64 in 30 games), and Arsenal is fifth in goals conceded (37 in 31).
- Arsenal is eighth in the Premier League in goals scored (45 in 31 matches), and Chelsea is third in goals allowed (23 in 30).
- Chelsea's goal differential is +41, which ranks third in the league.
- Arsenal has a goal differential of +8 on the season, sixth in the league.
Chelsea Key Players
- Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 35 shots) in 27 league games.
- Kai Havertz has seven goals in 27 appearances, second-best on Chelsea.
- Mount is Chelsea's leader in assists, with eight (on 33 chances created) in 27 league appearances.
Arsenal Key Players
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Newcastle
W 1-0
Home
4/2/2022
Brentford
L 4-1
Home
4/9/2022
Southampton
W 6-0
Away
4/20/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
4/24/2022
West Ham
-
Home
4/28/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
5/1/2022
Everton
-
Away
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/4/2022
Crystal Palace
L 3-0
Away
4/9/2022
Brighton
L 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
Southampton
L 1-0
Away
4/20/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
4/23/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
5/1/2022
West Ham
-
Away
5/8/2022
Leeds
-
Home
