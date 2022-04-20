Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC will meet at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on April 20 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on USA Network. Chelsea is third in the league table, with 62 points. Arsenal is fifth, with 54.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Chelsea and Arsenal Stats

Chelsea is third in the Premier League in goals scored (64 in 30 games), and Arsenal is fifth in goals conceded (37 in 31).

Arsenal is eighth in the Premier League in goals scored (45 in 31 matches), and Chelsea is third in goals allowed (23 in 30).

Chelsea's goal differential is +41, which ranks third in the league.

Arsenal has a goal differential of +8 on the season, sixth in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 35 shots) in 27 league games.

Kai Havertz has seven goals in 27 appearances, second-best on Chelsea.

Mount is Chelsea's leader in assists, with eight (on 33 chances created) in 27 league appearances.

Arsenal Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

