Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC will meet at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on April 20 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on USA Network. Chelsea is third in the league table, with 62 points. Arsenal is fifth, with 54.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Chelsea and Arsenal Stats

  • Chelsea is third in the Premier League in goals scored (64 in 30 games), and Arsenal is fifth in goals conceded (37 in 31).
  • Arsenal is eighth in the Premier League in goals scored (45 in 31 matches), and Chelsea is third in goals allowed (23 in 30).
  • Chelsea's goal differential is +41, which ranks third in the league.
  • Arsenal has a goal differential of +8 on the season, sixth in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 35 shots) in 27 league games.
  • Kai Havertz has seven goals in 27 appearances, second-best on Chelsea.
  • Mount is Chelsea's leader in assists, with eight (on 33 chances created) in 27 league appearances.

Arsenal Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Newcastle

W 1-0

Home

4/2/2022

Brentford

L 4-1

Home

4/9/2022

Southampton

W 6-0

Away

4/20/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

4/24/2022

West Ham

-

Home

4/28/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

5/1/2022

Everton

-

Away

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/4/2022

Crystal Palace

L 3-0

Away

4/9/2022

Brighton

L 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

Southampton

L 1-0

Away

4/20/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

4/23/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

5/1/2022

West Ham

-

Away

5/8/2022

Leeds

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
