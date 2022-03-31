Skip to main content

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Premier League action on Saturday will feature Chelsea FC playing Brentford FC. The two teams will hit the pitch at 10:00 AM ET from Stamford Bridge, broadcast on USA Network. Chelsea is currently third in the league table, with 59 points. Brentford is 15th, with 30.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brentford

Chelsea and Brentford Stats

  • Chelsea has scored 57 goals in 28 games (third in the Premier League), and Brentford has conceded 47 in 30 (15th in league).
  • Brentford is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in the Premier League), and Chelsea is giving up 0.7 per game (second in league).
  • Chelsea's goal differential (+38) is third in the league.
  • Brentford has a goal differential of -14 for the season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Mason Mount has eight goals in 25 games -- tops on Chelsea, and 18th in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for Chelsea is Kai Havertz, who has six goals in 25 games.
  • Mount has seven assists in 25 games -- No. 1 on Chelsea, and sixth in the league.

Brentford Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Burnley

W 4-0

Away

3/10/2022

Norwich City

W 3-1

Away

3/13/2022

Newcastle

W 1-0

Home

4/2/2022

Brentford

-

Home

4/9/2022

Southampton

-

Away

4/20/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

4/24/2022

West Ham

-

Home

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Norwich City

W 3-1

Away

3/12/2022

Burnley

W 2-0

Home

3/20/2022

Leicester City

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

4/10/2022

West Ham

-

Home

4/16/2022

Watford

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Chelsea vs. Brentford

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

