Premier League action on Saturday will feature Chelsea FC playing Brentford FC. The two teams will hit the pitch at 10:00 AM ET from Stamford Bridge, broadcast on USA Network. Chelsea is currently third in the league table, with 59 points. Brentford is 15th, with 30.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brentford

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Chelsea and Brentford Stats

Chelsea has scored 57 goals in 28 games (third in the Premier League), and Brentford has conceded 47 in 30 (15th in league).

Brentford is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in the Premier League), and Chelsea is giving up 0.7 per game (second in league).

Chelsea's goal differential (+38) is third in the league.

Brentford has a goal differential of -14 for the season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

Mason Mount has eight goals in 25 games -- tops on Chelsea, and 18th in the league.

The second-leading scorer for Chelsea is Kai Havertz, who has six goals in 25 games.

Mount has seven assists in 25 games -- No. 1 on Chelsea, and sixth in the league.

Brentford Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Burnley W 4-0 Away 3/10/2022 Norwich City W 3-1 Away 3/13/2022 Newcastle W 1-0 Home 4/2/2022 Brentford - Home 4/9/2022 Southampton - Away 4/20/2022 Chelsea - Away 4/24/2022 West Ham - Home

Brentford Schedule