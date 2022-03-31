How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Saturday will feature Chelsea FC playing Brentford FC. The two teams will hit the pitch at 10:00 AM ET from Stamford Bridge, broadcast on USA Network. Chelsea is currently third in the league table, with 59 points. Brentford is 15th, with 30.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brentford
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Chelsea and Brentford Stats
- Chelsea has scored 57 goals in 28 games (third in the Premier League), and Brentford has conceded 47 in 30 (15th in league).
- Brentford is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in the Premier League), and Chelsea is giving up 0.7 per game (second in league).
- Chelsea's goal differential (+38) is third in the league.
- Brentford has a goal differential of -14 for the season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Chelsea Key Players
- Mason Mount has eight goals in 25 games -- tops on Chelsea, and 18th in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for Chelsea is Kai Havertz, who has six goals in 25 games.
- Mount has seven assists in 25 games -- No. 1 on Chelsea, and sixth in the league.
Brentford Key Players
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Burnley
W 4-0
Away
3/10/2022
Norwich City
W 3-1
Away
3/13/2022
Newcastle
W 1-0
Home
4/2/2022
Brentford
-
Home
4/9/2022
Southampton
-
Away
4/20/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
4/24/2022
West Ham
-
Home
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Norwich City
W 3-1
Away
3/12/2022
Burnley
W 2-0
Home
3/20/2022
Leicester City
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
4/10/2022
West Ham
-
Home
4/16/2022
Watford
-
Away
4/23/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Chelsea vs. Brentford
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)