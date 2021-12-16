Chelsea FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

On Thursday, Chelsea FC and Everton FC will meet in Premier League action. The clubs will play at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea currently has 36 points, and is third in the league table. Everton has 18 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Everton

Match Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Everton Stats

Chelsea is third in the Premier League offensively (2.4 goals per match), and Everton is 16th defensively (1.8 allowed per match).

Everton is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Chelsea is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).

Chelsea's goal differential (+27) is third in the league.

Everton's goal differential (-8) is 15th in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer, with six goals (on 16 shots) in 14 league games.

Reece James has four goals in 13 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Chelsea.

Mateo Kovacic is Chelsea's leader in assists, with five in nine games (fifth in league).

Everton Key Players

Everton is led by Demarai Gray, with five goals (on 18 shots) in 16 league games.

Andros Townsend is Everton's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 16 league games.

Everton's best playmaker is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists (on five chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Watford W 2-1 Away 12/4/2021 West Ham L 3-2 Away 12/11/2021 Leeds W 3-2 Home 12/16/2021 Everton - Home 12/19/2021 Wolverhampton - Away 12/26/2021 Aston Villa - Away 12/29/2021 Brighton - Home

Everton Schedule