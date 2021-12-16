Chelsea FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Thursday, Chelsea FC and Everton FC will meet in Premier League action. The clubs will play at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea currently has 36 points, and is third in the league table. Everton has 18 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Everton
- Match Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea and Everton Stats
- Chelsea is third in the Premier League offensively (2.4 goals per match), and Everton is 16th defensively (1.8 allowed per match).
- Everton is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Chelsea is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
- Chelsea's goal differential (+27) is third in the league.
- Everton's goal differential (-8) is 15th in the league.
Chelsea Key Players
- Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer, with six goals (on 16 shots) in 14 league games.
- Reece James has four goals in 13 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Chelsea.
- Mateo Kovacic is Chelsea's leader in assists, with five in nine games (fifth in league).
Everton Key Players
- Everton is led by Demarai Gray, with five goals (on 18 shots) in 16 league games.
- Andros Townsend is Everton's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 16 league games.
- Everton's best playmaker is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists (on five chances created) in 12 league appearances.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Watford
W 2-1
Away
12/4/2021
West Ham
L 3-2
Away
12/11/2021
Leeds
W 3-2
Home
12/16/2021
Everton
-
Home
12/19/2021
Wolverhampton
-
Away
12/26/2021
Aston Villa
-
Away
12/29/2021
Brighton
-
Home
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Liverpool
L 4-1
Home
12/6/2021
Arsenal
W 2-1
Home
12/12/2021
Crystal Palace
L 3-1
Away
12/16/2021
Chelsea
-
Away
12/19/2021
Leicester City
-
Home
12/26/2021
Burnley
-
Away
12/30/2021
Newcastle
-
Home
