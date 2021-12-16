Chelsea FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    On Thursday, Chelsea FC and Everton FC will meet in Premier League action. The clubs will play at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea currently has 36 points, and is third in the league table. Everton has 18 points, and is in 14th place.

    How to Watch Chelsea vs. Everton

    • Match Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
    • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Stamford Bridge
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chelsea and Everton Stats

    • Chelsea is third in the Premier League offensively (2.4 goals per match), and Everton is 16th defensively (1.8 allowed per match).
    • Everton is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Chelsea is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
    • Chelsea's goal differential (+27) is third in the league.
    • Everton's goal differential (-8) is 15th in the league.

    Chelsea Key Players

    • Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer, with six goals (on 16 shots) in 14 league games.
    • Reece James has four goals in 13 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Chelsea.
    • Mateo Kovacic is Chelsea's leader in assists, with five in nine games (fifth in league).

    Everton Key Players

    • Everton is led by Demarai Gray, with five goals (on 18 shots) in 16 league games.
    • Andros Townsend is Everton's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 16 league games.
    • Everton's best playmaker is Abdoulaye Doucoure, with four assists (on five chances created) in 12 league appearances.

    Chelsea Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Watford

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/4/2021

    West Ham

    L 3-2

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Leeds

    W 3-2

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Everton

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Aston Villa

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Brighton

    -

    Home

    Everton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Liverpool

    L 4-1

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Arsenal

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Crystal Palace

    L 3-1

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Chelsea

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Leicester City

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Burnley

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Newcastle

    -

    Home

