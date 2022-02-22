Chelsea FC vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lille OSC will visit Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action broadcast on CBS.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Lille

Chelsea and Lille Stats

  • Chelsea has scored 2.2 goals per match in Champions League play, and Lille has allowed 0.7 per game.
  • Lille is scoring 1.2 goals per game in Champions League play and Chelsea is giving up 0.7 per game.
  • Chelsea's goal differential is +9 in this event.
  • Lille's goal differential is at +3 in this tournament.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Timo Werner is Chelsea's leading scorer this season, with three goals in five games (23rd in Champions League).
  • Jorginho is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on two shots, 0.4 per game) in five Champions League appearances.
  • Callum Hudson-Odoi is Chelsea's leader in assists, with two (on five chances created) in six Champions League appearances.

Lille Key Players

  • Lille is led by Jonathan David, with three goals (on eight shots) in six Champions League games.
  • Burak Yilmaz is Lille's No. 2 scorer, with two goals in five Champions League games.
  • Jonathan Ikone is Lille's assist leader, with two (on three chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/2/2021

Malmo FF

W 1-0

Away

11/23/2021

Juventus

W 4-0

Home

12/8/2021

Zenit Saint Petersburg

D 3-3

Away

2/22/2022

Lille

-

Home

3/16/2022

Lille

-

Away

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/2/2021

Sevilla

W 2-1

Away

11/23/2021

FC Salzburg

W 1-0

Home

12/8/2021

VfL Wolfsburg

W 3-1

Away

2/22/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

3/16/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Chelsea vs. Lille

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

