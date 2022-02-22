Chelsea FC vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lille OSC will visit Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action broadcast on CBS.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Lille
- Match Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea and Lille Stats
- Chelsea has scored 2.2 goals per match in Champions League play, and Lille has allowed 0.7 per game.
- Lille is scoring 1.2 goals per game in Champions League play and Chelsea is giving up 0.7 per game.
- Chelsea's goal differential is +9 in this event.
- Lille's goal differential is at +3 in this tournament.
Chelsea Key Players
- Timo Werner is Chelsea's leading scorer this season, with three goals in five games (23rd in Champions League).
- Jorginho is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on two shots, 0.4 per game) in five Champions League appearances.
- Callum Hudson-Odoi is Chelsea's leader in assists, with two (on five chances created) in six Champions League appearances.
Lille Key Players
- Lille is led by Jonathan David, with three goals (on eight shots) in six Champions League games.
- Burak Yilmaz is Lille's No. 2 scorer, with two goals in five Champions League games.
- Jonathan Ikone is Lille's assist leader, with two (on three chances created) in five Champions League appearances.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Malmo FF
W 1-0
Away
11/23/2021
Juventus
W 4-0
Home
12/8/2021
Zenit Saint Petersburg
D 3-3
Away
2/22/2022
Lille
-
Home
3/16/2022
Lille
-
Away
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Sevilla
W 2-1
Away
11/23/2021
FC Salzburg
W 1-0
Home
12/8/2021
VfL Wolfsburg
W 3-1
Away
2/22/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
3/16/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
How To Watch
February
22
2022
Chelsea vs. Lille
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
