Chelsea FC vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Lille OSC will visit Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action broadcast on CBS.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Lille

Match Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chelsea and Lille Stats

Chelsea has scored 2.2 goals per match in Champions League play, and Lille has allowed 0.7 per game.

Lille is scoring 1.2 goals per game in Champions League play and Chelsea is giving up 0.7 per game.

Chelsea's goal differential is +9 in this event.

Lille's goal differential is at +3 in this tournament.

Chelsea Key Players

Timo Werner is Chelsea's leading scorer this season, with three goals in five games (23rd in Champions League).

Jorginho is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on two shots, 0.4 per game) in five Champions League appearances.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is Chelsea's leader in assists, with two (on five chances created) in six Champions League appearances.

Lille Key Players

Lille is led by Jonathan David, with three goals (on eight shots) in six Champions League games.

Burak Yilmaz is Lille's No. 2 scorer, with two goals in five Champions League games.

Jonathan Ikone is Lille's assist leader, with two (on three chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/2/2021 Malmo FF W 1-0 Away 11/23/2021 Juventus W 4-0 Home 12/8/2021 Zenit Saint Petersburg D 3-3 Away 2/22/2022 Lille - Home 3/16/2022 Lille - Away

Lille Schedule