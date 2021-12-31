Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC will match up in the Premier League action on Sunday, January 2. The game at Stamford Bridge gets underway at 11:30 AM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Liverpool is currently third in the league, with 41 points. Chelsea is second, with 42.

    How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool

    • Match Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
    • Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Stamford Bridge
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chelsea and Liverpool Stats

    • Liverpool has scored 50 goals in 19 games (second in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 14 in 20 (second in league).
    • Chelsea is scoring 2.2 goals per match (third in the Premier League), and Liverpool is giving up 0.8 per match (fourth in league).
    • Liverpool is second in the league in goal differential, at +34.
    • Chelsea's goal differential is +29, third in the league.

    Liverpool Key Players

    • Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer this season, with 15 goals in 19 games (first in league).
    • Diogo Jota has 10 goals (on 1.9 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Salah is Liverpool's leader in assists, with eight (on 27 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

    Chelsea Key Players

    • Mason Mount has seven goals in 18 games -- the top scorer on Chelsea, and ninth in the league.
    • Jorginho has scored six times in 19 appearances.
    • Mount is Chelsea's assist leader, with five in 18 games (sixth in league).

    Liverpool Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/16/2021

    Newcastle

    W 3-1

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Tottenham

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Leicester City

    L 1-0

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Chelsea

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Brentford

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Crystal Palace

    -

    Away

    2/10/2022

    Leicester City

    -

    Home

    Chelsea Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Wolverhampton

    D 0-0

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Aston Villa

    W 3-1

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Brighton

    D 1-1

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Liverpool

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Manchester City

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Tottenham

    -

    Home

    2/8/2022

    Brighton

    -

    Away

