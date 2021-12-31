Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC will match up in the Premier League action on Sunday, January 2. The game at Stamford Bridge gets underway at 11:30 AM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Liverpool is currently third in the league, with 41 points. Chelsea is second, with 42.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Match Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Liverpool Stats

Liverpool has scored 50 goals in 19 games (second in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 14 in 20 (second in league).

Chelsea is scoring 2.2 goals per match (third in the Premier League), and Liverpool is giving up 0.8 per match (fourth in league).

Liverpool is second in the league in goal differential, at +34.

Chelsea's goal differential is +29, third in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer this season, with 15 goals in 19 games (first in league).

Diogo Jota has 10 goals (on 1.9 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Salah is Liverpool's leader in assists, with eight (on 27 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Chelsea Key Players

Mason Mount has seven goals in 18 games -- the top scorer on Chelsea, and ninth in the league.

Jorginho has scored six times in 19 appearances.

Mount is Chelsea's assist leader, with five in 18 games (sixth in league).

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2021 Newcastle W 3-1 Home 12/19/2021 Tottenham D 2-2 Away 12/28/2021 Leicester City L 1-0 Away 1/2/2022 Chelsea - Away 1/16/2022 Brentford - Home 1/23/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 2/10/2022 Leicester City - Home

Chelsea Schedule