Publish date:
How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC will match up in the Premier League action on Sunday, January 2. The game at Stamford Bridge gets underway at 11:30 AM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Liverpool is currently third in the league, with 41 points. Chelsea is second, with 42.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool
- Match Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Chelsea and Liverpool Stats
- Liverpool has scored 50 goals in 19 games (second in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 14 in 20 (second in league).
- Chelsea is scoring 2.2 goals per match (third in the Premier League), and Liverpool is giving up 0.8 per match (fourth in league).
- Liverpool is second in the league in goal differential, at +34.
- Chelsea's goal differential is +29, third in the league.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer this season, with 15 goals in 19 games (first in league).
- Diogo Jota has 10 goals (on 1.9 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Salah is Liverpool's leader in assists, with eight (on 27 chances created) in 19 league appearances.
Chelsea Key Players
- Mason Mount has seven goals in 18 games -- the top scorer on Chelsea, and ninth in the league.
- Jorginho has scored six times in 19 appearances.
- Mount is Chelsea's assist leader, with five in 18 games (sixth in league).
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/16/2021
Newcastle
W 3-1
Home
12/19/2021
Tottenham
D 2-2
Away
12/28/2021
Leicester City
L 1-0
Away
1/2/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
1/16/2022
Brentford
-
Home
1/23/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
2/10/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Wolverhampton
D 0-0
Away
12/26/2021
Aston Villa
W 3-1
Away
12/29/2021
Brighton
D 1-1
Home
1/2/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
1/15/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
1/23/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
2/8/2022
Brighton
-
Away
How To Watch
January
2
2022
Chelsea FC vs Liverpool
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)