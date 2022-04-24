Chelsea FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
West Ham United takes on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. Chelsea currently has 62 points, and is third in the league. West Ham has 52 points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. West Ham
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Chelsea and West Ham Stats
- Chelsea has scored 66 goals in 31 matches (third in the Premier League), and West Ham has conceded 43 in 33 (ninth in league).
- West Ham is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (52 in 33 matches), and Chelsea is third in goals allowed (27 in 31).
- Chelsea's goal differential is +39, which is third in the league.
- West Ham is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +9.
Chelsea Key Players
- Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer this year, with 10 goals in 28 games (12th in league).
- Kai Havertz is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 28 league games.
- Mount has nine assists in 28 games -- tops on Chelsea, and fourth in the league.
West Ham Key Players
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Brentford
L 4-1
Home
4/9/2022
Southampton
W 6-0
Away
4/20/2022
Arsenal
L 4-2
Home
4/24/2022
West Ham
-
Home
4/28/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
5/1/2022
Everton
-
Away
5/7/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Everton
W 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Brentford
L 2-0
Away
4/17/2022
Burnley
D 1-1
Home
4/24/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
5/1/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
5/8/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
5/15/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
How To Watch
April
24
2022
Chelsea vs. West Ham United
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)