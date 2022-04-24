Chelsea FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

West Ham United takes on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. Chelsea currently has 62 points, and is third in the league. West Ham has 52 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. West Ham

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Chelsea and West Ham Stats

Chelsea has scored 66 goals in 31 matches (third in the Premier League), and West Ham has conceded 43 in 33 (ninth in league).

West Ham is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (52 in 33 matches), and Chelsea is third in goals allowed (27 in 31).

Chelsea's goal differential is +39, which is third in the league.

West Ham is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +9.

Chelsea Key Players

Mason Mount is Chelsea's leading scorer this year, with 10 goals in 28 games (12th in league).

Kai Havertz is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 28 league games.

Mount has nine assists in 28 games -- tops on Chelsea, and fourth in the league.

West Ham Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Brentford L 4-1 Home 4/9/2022 Southampton W 6-0 Away 4/20/2022 Arsenal L 4-2 Home 4/24/2022 West Ham - Home 4/28/2022 Manchester United - Away 5/1/2022 Everton - Away 5/7/2022 Wolverhampton - Home

West Ham Schedule