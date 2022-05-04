Chelsea FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chelsea FC hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, May 7. The two teams will square off at 10:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Chelsea is currently third in the league, with 66 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 49.
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Chelsea and Wolverhampton Stats
- Chelsea puts up 2.0 goals per game (third in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton allows 0.9 per match (fourth in league).
- Wolverhampton has scored 33 goals in 34 matches (17th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 29 in 34 (third in league).
- Chelsea has a goal differential of +39 on the season, third in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Wolverhampton is ninth in the league, at +1.
Chelsea Key Players
- Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has 10 goals (on 42 shots) in 31 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Chelsea is Kai Havertz, who has seven goals in 31 games.
- Mount is Chelsea's leader in assists, with nine (on 43 chances created) in 31 league appearances.
Wolverhampton Key Players
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
West Ham
W 1-0
Home
4/28/2022
Manchester United
D 1-1
Away
5/1/2022
Everton
L 1-0
Away
5/7/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
5/11/2022
Leeds
-
Away
5/19/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
5/22/2022
Watford
-
Home
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Newcastle
L 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Burnley
L 1-0
Away
4/30/2022
Brighton
L 3-0
Home
5/7/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
5/11/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
5/15/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
5/22/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
