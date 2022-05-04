Chelsea FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Chelsea FC hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, May 7. The two teams will square off at 10:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Chelsea is currently third in the league, with 66 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 49.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton

Chelsea and Wolverhampton Stats

Chelsea puts up 2.0 goals per game (third in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton allows 0.9 per match (fourth in league).

Wolverhampton has scored 33 goals in 34 matches (17th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 29 in 34 (third in league).

Chelsea has a goal differential of +39 on the season, third in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Wolverhampton is ninth in the league, at +1.

Chelsea Key Players

Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has 10 goals (on 42 shots) in 31 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Chelsea is Kai Havertz, who has seven goals in 31 games.

Mount is Chelsea's leader in assists, with nine (on 43 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 West Ham W 1-0 Home 4/28/2022 Manchester United D 1-1 Away 5/1/2022 Everton L 1-0 Away 5/7/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 5/11/2022 Leeds - Away 5/19/2022 Leicester City - Home 5/22/2022 Watford - Home

Wolverhampton Schedule