Chelsea FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Chelsea FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea FC hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, May 7. The two teams will square off at 10:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Chelsea is currently third in the league, with 66 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 49.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton

Chelsea and Wolverhampton Stats

  • Chelsea puts up 2.0 goals per game (third in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton allows 0.9 per match (fourth in league).
  • Wolverhampton has scored 33 goals in 34 matches (17th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 29 in 34 (third in league).
  • Chelsea has a goal differential of +39 on the season, third in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Wolverhampton is ninth in the league, at +1.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has 10 goals (on 42 shots) in 31 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Chelsea is Kai Havertz, who has seven goals in 31 games.
  • Mount is Chelsea's leader in assists, with nine (on 43 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

West Ham

W 1-0

Home

4/28/2022

Manchester United

D 1-1

Away

5/1/2022

Everton

L 1-0

Away

5/7/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

5/11/2022

Leeds

-

Away

5/19/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

5/22/2022

Watford

-

Home

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Newcastle

L 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Burnley

L 1-0

Away

4/30/2022

Brighton

L 3-0

Home

5/7/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

5/11/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

5/15/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

5/22/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
