After a lackluster defeat at home to Man City, Chelsea will now face Juventus but will be confronting the club with a lineup marked by absences. N'Golo Kanté is out of commission due to a positive COIVD-19 test, while Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic will also have to continue resting injuries.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Juventus:

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Juventus is in a tie for first place in its group after beating Malmö 3-0, but the Italians will face considerably more resistance against the current holders of the Champions League trophy. Just how much more depends on the their form going in.

Juventus has conceded in every game it has played so far this season in Serie A. The team managed to score about as many goals as it has given away, but there is no way to guarantee the same outcome against the inhospitable backline of Chelsea.

And though Chelsea is missing some of its top players up front, manager Thomas Tuchel is still left with plenty to work with, touting the aggression and pace of Timo Werner as one of the things that will give Chelsea its attacking edge.

With both teams level at three points in Group H, another victory would give either side a meaningful separation from the herd and make its path to advancing that much clearer.