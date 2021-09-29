September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea and Juventus square off in a fascinating Wednesday matchup as the Champions League group stage continues.
Author:

After a lackluster defeat at home to Man City, Chelsea will now face Juventus but will be confronting the club with a lineup marked by absences. N'Golo Kanté is out of commission due to a positive COIVD-19 test, while Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic will also have to continue resting injuries.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Juventus:

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Live stream Chelsea vs Juventus on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juventus is in a tie for first place in its group after beating Malmö 3-0, but the Italians will face considerably more resistance against the current holders of the Champions League trophy. Just how much more depends on the their form going in. 

Juventus has conceded in every game it has played so far this season in Serie A. The team managed to score about as many goals as it has given away, but there is no way to guarantee the same outcome against the inhospitable backline of Chelsea.

And though Chelsea is missing some of its top players up front, manager Thomas Tuchel is still left with plenty to work with, touting the aggression and pace of Timo Werner as one of the things that will give Chelsea its attacking edge.

With both teams level at three points in Group H, another victory would give either side a meaningful separation from the herd and make its path to advancing that much clearer.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Juventus vs Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
Time
2:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chelsea
Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Juventus

44 seconds ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

46 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Utah State vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Colby McDonald (23) looks up after rushing for a first down against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Maryland vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

1 hour ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

1 hour ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) attempts to catch a pass as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) defends in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Miami vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

1 hour ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the third quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

2 hours ago
Sep 25, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Donald Chaney Jr. (2) avoids the tackle attempt of Central Connecticut State Blue Devils safety Jahlil Brown (7) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Virginia vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy