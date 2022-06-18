Chicago Fire vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

May 21, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4), D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11), and D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) stand on the field after their game against Toronto FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DC United will visit Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on TUDN. Chicago is currently 28th overall in the league in points, with 11. DC United is 26th, with 14.

How to Watch Chicago vs. DC United

Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Soldier Field

Chicago and DC United Stats

Chicago is 28th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per game), and DC United is 20th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).

DC United is 18th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 13 matches), and Chicago is 16th in goals conceded (20 in 14).

Chicago's goal differential is -7, 24th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, DC United is 22nd in the league, at -6.

Chicago Key Players

Kacper Przybylko is Chicago's leading scorer, with three goals (on eight shots) in 11 league games.

Chicago's leader in assists is Xherdan Shaqiri, who has three (on 32 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 New York D 3-3 Away 5/22/2022 NYCFC L 1-0 Away 5/28/2022 Toronto FC L 3-2 Away 6/18/2022 DC United - Home 6/25/2022 Houston - Away 6/29/2022 Philadelphia - Home 7/3/2022 San Jose - Away

