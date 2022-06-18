Chicago Fire vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4), D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11), and D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) stand on the field after their game against Toronto FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

May 21, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4), D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11), and D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) stand on the field after their game against Toronto FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DC United will visit Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on TUDN. Chicago is currently 28th overall in the league in points, with 11. DC United is 26th, with 14.

How to Watch Chicago vs. DC United

Chicago and DC United Stats

  • Chicago is 28th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per game), and DC United is 20th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
  • DC United is 18th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 13 matches), and Chicago is 16th in goals conceded (20 in 14).
  • Chicago's goal differential is -7, 24th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, DC United is 22nd in the league, at -6.

Chicago Key Players

  • Kacper Przybylko is Chicago's leading scorer, with three goals (on eight shots) in 11 league games.
  • Przybylko has three goals in 11 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Chicago's leader in assists is Xherdan Shaqiri, who has three (on 32 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

DC United Key Players

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

New York

D 3-3

Away

5/22/2022

NYCFC

L 1-0

Away

5/28/2022

Toronto FC

L 3-2

Away

6/18/2022

DC United

-

Home

6/25/2022

Houston

-

Away

6/29/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

7/3/2022

San Jose

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

NYCFC

L 2-0

Home

5/21/2022

Toronto FC

D 2-2

Home

5/28/2022

New York

L 4-1

Away

6/18/2022

Chicago

-

Away

6/25/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

7/4/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/8/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) celebrates with center Nathan MacKinnon (29) after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime of game one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena. Lightning. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates during media day for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4), D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11), and D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) stand on the field after their game against Toronto FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Chicago Fire vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18554415
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Football
High School Football

How to Watch Montana East-West Shrine Game

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Truck Bristol Dirt
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch Clean Harbors 150

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_18382653
MLS

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at San Antonio FC

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
USATSI_18543913_168396175_lowres
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Avalanche

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy