Chicago Fire vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DC United will visit Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on TUDN. Chicago is currently 28th overall in the league in points, with 11. DC United is 26th, with 14.
How to Watch Chicago vs. DC United
- Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Chicago and DC United Stats
- Chicago is 28th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per game), and DC United is 20th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
- DC United is 18th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 13 matches), and Chicago is 16th in goals conceded (20 in 14).
- Chicago's goal differential is -7, 24th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, DC United is 22nd in the league, at -6.
Chicago Key Players
- Kacper Przybylko is Chicago's leading scorer, with three goals (on eight shots) in 11 league games.
- Przybylko has three goals in 11 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Chicago's leader in assists is Xherdan Shaqiri, who has three (on 32 chances created) in 12 league appearances.
DC United Key Players
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
New York
D 3-3
Away
5/22/2022
NYCFC
L 1-0
Away
5/28/2022
Toronto FC
L 3-2
Away
6/18/2022
DC United
-
Home
6/25/2022
Houston
-
Away
6/29/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
7/3/2022
San Jose
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
NYCFC
L 2-0
Home
5/21/2022
Toronto FC
D 2-2
Home
5/28/2022
New York
L 4-1
Away
6/18/2022
Chicago
-
Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
