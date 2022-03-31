Mar 12, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (29) celebrates after scoring a penalty kick goal during the second half against Nashville SC at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas hits the pitch against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday, April 2. The two MLS clubs will face off at 3:30 PM ET. Chicago is currently fifth overall in the league in points, with eight. FC Dallas is 10th, with seven.

How to Watch Chicago vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago and FC Dallas Stats

Chicago is 13th in MLS in goals scored (five in 4 matches), and FC Dallas is fifth in goals allowed (three in 4).

FC Dallas puts up 1.8 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Chicago concedes 0.3 per match (first in league).

Chicago's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.

FC Dallas is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +4.

Chicago Key Players

Chicago is led by Kacper Przybylko, who has two goals in four games (ninth in league).

Jonathan Bornstein is Chicago's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four league games.

Brian Gutierrez is Chicago's leader in assists, with one in four games (17th in league).

FC Dallas Key Players

Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Orlando City SC D 0-0 Home 3/12/2022 DC United W 2-0 Away 3/19/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-1 Home 4/2/2022 FC Dallas - Home 4/9/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 4/16/2022 Los Angeles - Home 4/23/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away

FC Dallas Schedule