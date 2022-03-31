Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (29) celebrates after scoring a penalty kick goal during the second half against Nashville SC at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas hits the pitch against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday, April 2. The two MLS clubs will face off at 3:30 PM ET. Chicago is currently fifth overall in the league in points, with eight. FC Dallas is 10th, with seven.

How to Watch Chicago vs. FC Dallas

Chicago and FC Dallas Stats

  • Chicago is 13th in MLS in goals scored (five in 4 matches), and FC Dallas is fifth in goals allowed (three in 4).
  • FC Dallas puts up 1.8 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Chicago concedes 0.3 per match (first in league).
  • Chicago's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.
  • FC Dallas is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +4.

Chicago Key Players

  • Chicago is led by Kacper Przybylko, who has two goals in four games (ninth in league).
  • Jonathan Bornstein is Chicago's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four league games.
  • Brian Gutierrez is Chicago's leader in assists, with one in four games (17th in league).

FC Dallas Key Players

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Orlando City SC

D 0-0

Home

3/12/2022

DC United

W 2-0

Away

3/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-1

Home

4/2/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

4/9/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

4/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

New England

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

Portland

W 4-1

Home

4/2/2022

Chicago

-

Away

4/9/2022

Colorado

-

Home

4/16/2022

New York

-

Away

4/23/2022

Houston

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Dallas vs. Chicago Fire

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
