How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Dallas hits the pitch against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday, April 2. The two MLS clubs will face off at 3:30 PM ET. Chicago is currently fifth overall in the league in points, with eight. FC Dallas is 10th, with seven.
How to Watch Chicago vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Chicago and FC Dallas Stats
- Chicago is 13th in MLS in goals scored (five in 4 matches), and FC Dallas is fifth in goals allowed (three in 4).
- FC Dallas puts up 1.8 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Chicago concedes 0.3 per match (first in league).
- Chicago's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.
- FC Dallas is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
Chicago Key Players
- Chicago is led by Kacper Przybylko, who has two goals in four games (ninth in league).
- Jonathan Bornstein is Chicago's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four league games.
- Brian Gutierrez is Chicago's leader in assists, with one in four games (17th in league).
FC Dallas Key Players
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Orlando City SC
D 0-0
Home
3/12/2022
DC United
W 2-0
Away
3/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-1
Home
4/2/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
4/9/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
4/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
New England
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
Portland
W 4-1
Home
4/2/2022
Chicago
-
Away
4/9/2022
Colorado
-
Home
4/16/2022
New York
-
Away
4/23/2022
Houston
-
Home
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Dallas vs. Chicago Fire
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)