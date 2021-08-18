How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC

Undefeated in August, Chicago heads to Miami looking to extend their streak.

Inter Miami CF endured a rough start to the 2021 campaign, managing only 17 points through 16 matches, but with eight points accumulated in their last five contests, the squad has found a groove heading into Wednesday's game against the Chicago Fire.

Chicago, trailing the Montreal Impact by six points for the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, heads to South Beach on a two-game winning streak. The Fire are looking for their first road win of the season.

The Fire netted the game-winner in their 1-0 win against Inter Miami CF earlier this season off a Luka Stojanovic free kick in the 69th minute.

Inter Miami CF is led by forward Gonzalo Higuaín, a veteran Brazilian that has scored three goals in his last four matches, including both goals in a 2-1 win against Montreal on July 31. His eight goals this year have already surpassed the total of Miami's leading scorer in 2020, midfielder Lewis Morgan, who has only netted one goal in 18 matches this season.

Stojanovic leads the Fire with six goals, three of which have come in Chicago’s last two contests.

