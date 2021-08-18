August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Undefeated in August, Chicago heads to Miami looking to extend their streak.
Author:

Inter Miami CF endured a rough start to the 2021 campaign, managing only 17 points through 16 matches, but with eight points accumulated in their last five contests, the squad has found a groove heading into Wednesday's game against the Chicago Fire.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago, trailing the Montreal Impact by six points for the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, heads to South Beach on a two-game winning streak. The Fire are looking for their first road win of the season.

The Fire netted the game-winner in their 1-0 win against Inter Miami CF earlier this season off a Luka Stojanovic free kick in the 69th minute.

Inter Miami CF is led by forward Gonzalo Higuaín, a veteran Brazilian that has scored three goals in his last four matches, including both goals in a 2-1 win against Montreal on July 31. His eight goals this year have already surpassed the total of Miami's leading scorer in 2020, midfielder Lewis Morgan, who has only netted one goal in 18 matches this season.

Stojanovic leads the Fire with six goals, three of which have come in Chicago’s last two contests.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2021

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago Fire
Soccer

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC

Cruz Azul
Soccer

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

New England Revolution
Soccer

How to Watch D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Storm vs. Liberty

aaron-boone
SI Guide

Watch the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees in Fight for AL Wild Card

Softball
Other

How to Watch Virginia vs. Oklahoma in the Little League Softball World Series

San Francisco Giants Kevin Gausman
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Giants

Chicago Cubs Rafael Ortega
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Reds

Minnesota United FC
Soccer

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs San Jose Earthquakes

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy