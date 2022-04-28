How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls will visit Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on MSG. Chicago is currently 19th overall in the league in points, with 10. New York is sixth, with 14.
How to Watch Chicago vs. New York
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Chicago and New York Stats
- Chicago has scored five goals in 8 matches (28th in MLS), and New York has conceded six in 8 (fourth in league).
- New York is seventh in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Chicago is first defensively (0.6 allowed per game).
- Chicago's goal differential is 0, 11th in the league.
- New York is third in the league in goal differential, at +7.
Chicago Key Players
- Kacper Przybylko is Chicago's leading scorer this year, with two goals in eight games (28th in league).
- Xherdan Shaqiri is Chicago's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on five shots, 0.8 per game) in six league appearances.
- Gaston Gimenez has one assist in eight games -- No. 1 on Chicago, and 49th in the league.
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Orlando City SC
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Los Angeles
D 0-0
Home
4/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
New York
-
Home
5/7/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
5/14/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
5/18/2022
New York
-
Away
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
FC Dallas
D 0-0
Home
4/24/2022
Orlando City SC
W 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Chicago
-
Away
5/7/2022
Portland
-
Home
5/14/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
5/18/2022
Chicago
-
Home
