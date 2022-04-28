Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) reacts after scoring off a penalty kick in the second half against the Orlando City at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) reacts after scoring off a penalty kick in the second half against the Orlando City at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls will visit Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on MSG. Chicago is currently 19th overall in the league in points, with 10. New York is sixth, with 14.

How to Watch Chicago vs. New York

Chicago and New York Stats

  • Chicago has scored five goals in 8 matches (28th in MLS), and New York has conceded six in 8 (fourth in league).
  • New York is seventh in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Chicago is first defensively (0.6 allowed per game).
  • Chicago's goal differential is 0, 11th in the league.
  • New York is third in the league in goal differential, at +7.

Chicago Key Players

  • Kacper Przybylko is Chicago's leading scorer this year, with two goals in eight games (28th in league).
  • Xherdan Shaqiri is Chicago's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on five shots, 0.8 per game) in six league appearances.
  • Gaston Gimenez has one assist in eight games -- No. 1 on Chicago, and 49th in the league.

New York Key Players

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Orlando City SC

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Los Angeles

D 0-0

Home

4/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

New York

-

Home

5/7/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

5/14/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

5/18/2022

New York

-

Away

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

FC Dallas

D 0-0

Home

4/24/2022

Orlando City SC

W 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Chicago

-

Away

5/7/2022

Portland

-

Home

5/14/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

5/18/2022

Chicago

-

Home

How To Watch

April
30
2022

New York Red Bulls at Chicago Fire FC

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011289569h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Penn State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
imago1011454190h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Club Universidad Católica vs. Flamengo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy