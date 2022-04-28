Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) reacts after scoring off a penalty kick in the second half against the Orlando City at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls will visit Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on MSG. Chicago is currently 19th overall in the league in points, with 10. New York is sixth, with 14.

How to Watch Chicago vs. New York

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago and New York Stats

Chicago has scored five goals in 8 matches (28th in MLS), and New York has conceded six in 8 (fourth in league).

New York is seventh in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Chicago is first defensively (0.6 allowed per game).

Chicago's goal differential is 0, 11th in the league.

New York is third in the league in goal differential, at +7.

Chicago Key Players

Kacper Przybylko is Chicago's leading scorer this year, with two goals in eight games (28th in league).

Xherdan Shaqiri is Chicago's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on five shots, 0.8 per game) in six league appearances.

Gaston Gimenez has one assist in eight games -- No. 1 on Chicago, and 49th in the league.

New York Key Players

Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Orlando City SC L 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Los Angeles D 0-0 Home 4/23/2022 Minnesota United FC L 3-0 Away 4/30/2022 New York - Home 5/7/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away 5/14/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 5/18/2022 New York - Away

New York Schedule