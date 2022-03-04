Feb 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA;Orlando City SC forward Benji Michel (19) is congratulated by forward Alexandre Pato (7) as he scores a goal against the CF Montr al during the second half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire takes on Orlando City SC in MLS at Soldier Field on Saturday, March 5. The two teams will play at 6:00 PM ET, airing on FOX. Chicago has one point, ranking 16th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has three points, and is seventh overall.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago and Orlando City SC Stats

Chicago was 24th in MLS in goals scored last season (36 in 34 games), and Orlando City SC was 14th in goals allowed (51).

Orlando City SC scored 1.5 goals per game last season (10th in MLS), and Chicago gave up 1.6 (17th).

In terms of goal differential, Chicago was 23rd in the league last season, at -18.

Orlando City SC's goal differential last season was 0, 15th in the league.

Chicago Key Players

Kacper Przybylko registered 12 goals in 37 games last season.

Boris Sekulic had two goals (in 30 league games).

Przybylko's assist tally reached four a season ago.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Junior Urso scored four goals in 32 games (82nd in league) last season.

Benji Michel scored four times in 35 appearances.

Mauricio Pereyra had nine assists (on 50 chances created) last season.

Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Inter Miami CF D 0-0 Away 3/5/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 3/12/2022 DC United - Away 3/19/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 4/2/2022 FC Dallas - Home

Orlando City SC Schedule