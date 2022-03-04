Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA;Orlando City SC forward Benji Michel (19) is congratulated by forward Alexandre Pato (7) as he scores a goal against the CF Montr al during the second half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire takes on Orlando City SC in MLS at Soldier Field on Saturday, March 5. The two teams will play at 6:00 PM ET, airing on FOX. Chicago has one point, ranking 16th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has three points, and is seventh overall.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Orlando City SC

Chicago and Orlando City SC Stats

  • Chicago was 24th in MLS in goals scored last season (36 in 34 games), and Orlando City SC was 14th in goals allowed (51).
  • Orlando City SC scored 1.5 goals per game last season (10th in MLS), and Chicago gave up 1.6 (17th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Chicago was 23rd in the league last season, at -18.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential last season was 0, 15th in the league.

Chicago Key Players

  • Kacper Przybylko registered 12 goals in 37 games last season.
  • Boris Sekulic had two goals (in 30 league games).
  • Przybylko's assist tally reached four a season ago.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Junior Urso scored four goals in 32 games (82nd in league) last season.
  • Benji Michel scored four times in 35 appearances.
  • Mauricio Pereyra had nine assists (on 50 chances created) last season.

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 0-0

Away

3/5/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

3/12/2022

DC United

-

Away

3/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

4/2/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Montreal

W 2-0

Home

3/5/2022

Chicago

-

Away

3/12/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

3/19/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

3/27/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Orlando City SC at Chicago Fire FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
