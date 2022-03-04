How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chicago Fire takes on Orlando City SC in MLS at Soldier Field on Saturday, March 5. The two teams will play at 6:00 PM ET, airing on FOX. Chicago has one point, ranking 16th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has three points, and is seventh overall.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Chicago and Orlando City SC Stats
- Chicago was 24th in MLS in goals scored last season (36 in 34 games), and Orlando City SC was 14th in goals allowed (51).
- Orlando City SC scored 1.5 goals per game last season (10th in MLS), and Chicago gave up 1.6 (17th).
- In terms of goal differential, Chicago was 23rd in the league last season, at -18.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential last season was 0, 15th in the league.
Chicago Key Players
- Kacper Przybylko registered 12 goals in 37 games last season.
- Boris Sekulic had two goals (in 30 league games).
- Przybylko's assist tally reached four a season ago.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Junior Urso scored four goals in 32 games (82nd in league) last season.
- Benji Michel scored four times in 35 appearances.
- Mauricio Pereyra had nine assists (on 50 chances created) last season.
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 0-0
Away
3/5/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
3/12/2022
DC United
-
Away
3/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
4/2/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Montreal
W 2-0
Home
3/5/2022
Chicago
-
Away
3/12/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
3/19/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
3/27/2022
Portland
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Orlando City SC at Chicago Fire FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)