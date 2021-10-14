    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chile vs Venezuela in World Cup Qualifying 2022: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the bottom three teams in the CONMEBOL standings face-off.
    Author:

    It's going to be tough at this point for either Chile (10 points) or Venezuela (seven points) to get into the top five of the CONMEBOL and give itself a shot to make the World Cup. But it's not an impossible ask.

    How to Watch: Chile vs Venezuela

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 7:50 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3

    Live stream Chile vs Venezuela on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chile has won or tied in six of 11 matches played so far, making it the favorite to emerge on top in Thursday's game. The team is coming off of a 2-0 win over Paraguary on Sunday, which followed a 2-0 loss to Peru last Thursday.

    Venezuela has two wins—the same number as Chile—but has struggled to keep most games close, with eight losses and just eight goals scored. The team has a minus-11 goal differential, a far drop from the minus-three differential that Chile has. In two games, Venezuela has lost 3-1 to Brazil and 2-1 to Ecuador.

    But in the first leg of the qualifying tournament between these two teams last November, Venezuela came away with a 2-1 victory. Chile has been the better team, but the head-to-head loss looms large.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Chile vs Venezuela

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3
    Time
    7:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
