Clermont Foot 63 vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Angers SCO visits Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Clermont Foot 63 currently has 32 points, and is 17th in the league. Angers has 34 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Angers

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clermont Foot 63 and Angers Stats

  • Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (33 in 33 matches), and Angers is 14th in goals allowed (49 in 33).
  • Angers has scored 36 goals in 33 games (15th in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has given up 61 in 33 (18th in league).
  • Clermont Foot 63's goal differential is -28, which is 17th in the league.
  • Angers' goal differential is -13, 14th in the league.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 39 shots) in 27 league games.
  • Elbasan Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 25 league games.
  • Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists, with five in 25 league appearances.

Angers Key Players

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

PSG

L 6-1

Home

4/17/2022

FC Metz

D 1-1

Away

4/20/2022

Troyes

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Angers

-

Home

5/1/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

5/8/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

5/14/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Lille

D 1-1

Home

4/17/2022

FC Nantes

D 1-1

Away

4/20/2022

PSG

L 3-0

Home

4/24/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

5/1/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

5/8/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

5/14/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Clermont Foot vs. Angers

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
imago1011278196h (1)
Premier League

How to Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United

By Matthew Beighle6 minutes ago
imago1011511976h
Formula 1

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Formula 1

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
imago1011452589h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Tom Sunderland11 minutes ago
imago1011457301h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nice vs. Troyes in Canada

By Tom Sunderland11 minutes ago
imago1002137057h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch European PGA Tour ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Final Round

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
imago1002738033h
College Golf

How to Watch SEC Championship in Men's College Golf

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy