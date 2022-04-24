Clermont Foot 63 vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Angers SCO visits Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Clermont Foot 63 currently has 32 points, and is 17th in the league. Angers has 34 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Angers
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Clermont Foot 63 and Angers Stats
- Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (33 in 33 matches), and Angers is 14th in goals allowed (49 in 33).
- Angers has scored 36 goals in 33 games (15th in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has given up 61 in 33 (18th in league).
- Clermont Foot 63's goal differential is -28, which is 17th in the league.
- Angers' goal differential is -13, 14th in the league.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 39 shots) in 27 league games.
- Elbasan Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 25 league games.
- Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists, with five in 25 league appearances.
Angers Key Players
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
PSG
L 6-1
Home
4/17/2022
FC Metz
D 1-1
Away
4/20/2022
Troyes
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Angers
-
Home
5/1/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
5/8/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
5/14/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Lille
D 1-1
Home
4/17/2022
FC Nantes
D 1-1
Away
4/20/2022
PSG
L 3-0
Home
4/24/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
5/1/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
5/8/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
5/14/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
How To Watch
April
24
2022
Clermont Foot vs. Angers
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)