Clermont Foot 63 vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Angers SCO visits Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Clermont Foot 63 currently has 32 points, and is 17th in the league. Angers has 34 points, and is in 14th place.

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Stade Gabriel Montpied

Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (33 in 33 matches), and Angers is 14th in goals allowed (49 in 33).

Angers has scored 36 goals in 33 games (15th in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has given up 61 in 33 (18th in league).

Clermont Foot 63's goal differential is -28, which is 17th in the league.

Angers' goal differential is -13, 14th in the league.

Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 39 shots) in 27 league games.

Elbasan Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 25 league games.

Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists, with five in 25 league appearances.

Angers Key Players

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 PSG L 6-1 Home 4/17/2022 FC Metz D 1-1 Away 4/20/2022 Troyes W 1-0 Away 4/24/2022 Angers - Home 5/1/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 5/8/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 5/14/2022 Strasbourg - Away

