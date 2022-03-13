Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see FC Lorient meet up with Clermont Foot 63. The game at Stade Gabriel Montpied gets underway at 10:00 AM ET. Clermont Foot 63 currently has 28 points, and is 16th in the league table. FC Lorient has 24 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
Clermont Foot 63 and FC Lorient Stats
- Clermont Foot 63 is scoring 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient is giving up 1.6 per game (16th in league).
- FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
- Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -19.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 17th in the league, at -21.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, who has 10 goals in 21 games (seventh in league).
- Elbasan Rashani has six goals in 23 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Clermont Foot 63.
- Rashani has five assists in 23 games -- tops on Clermont Foot 63, and 13th in the league.
FC Lorient Key Players
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 2-0
Away
2/27/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 1-1
Home
3/6/2022
Lille
L 4-0
Away
3/13/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
3/19/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
4/3/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
4/10/2022
PSG
-
Home
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
L 1-0
Home
2/27/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 1-0
Away
3/4/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 4-1
Home
3/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
3/20/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
4/3/2022
PSG
-
Away
4/10/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)