Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see FC Lorient meet up with Clermont Foot 63. The game at Stade Gabriel Montpied gets underway at 10:00 AM ET. Clermont Foot 63 currently has 28 points, and is 16th in the league table. FC Lorient has 24 points, and is in 18th place.

Clermont Foot 63 is scoring 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient is giving up 1.6 per game (16th in league).

FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).

Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -19.

In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 17th in the league, at -21.

Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, who has 10 goals in 21 games (seventh in league).

Elbasan Rashani has six goals in 23 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Clermont Foot 63.

Rashani has five assists in 23 games -- tops on Clermont Foot 63, and 13th in the league.

FC Lorient Key Players

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Olympique Marseille W 2-0 Away 2/27/2022 Girondins Bordeaux D 1-1 Home 3/6/2022 Lille L 4-0 Away 3/13/2022 FC Lorient - Home 3/19/2022 RC Lens - Away 4/3/2022 FC Nantes - Home 4/10/2022 PSG - Home

FC Lorient Schedule