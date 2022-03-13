Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see FC Lorient meet up with Clermont Foot 63. The game at Stade Gabriel Montpied gets underway at 10:00 AM ET. Clermont Foot 63 currently has 28 points, and is 16th in the league table. FC Lorient has 24 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clermont Foot 63 and FC Lorient Stats

  • Clermont Foot 63 is scoring 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient is giving up 1.6 per game (16th in league).
  • FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
  • Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -19.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 17th in the league, at -21.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, who has 10 goals in 21 games (seventh in league).
  • Elbasan Rashani has six goals in 23 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Clermont Foot 63.
  • Rashani has five assists in 23 games -- tops on Clermont Foot 63, and 13th in the league.

FC Lorient Key Players

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 2-0

Away

2/27/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 1-1

Home

3/6/2022

Lille

L 4-0

Away

3/13/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

3/19/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

4/3/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

4/10/2022

PSG

-

Home

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

L 1-0

Home

2/27/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 1-0

Away

3/4/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 4-1

Home

3/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

3/20/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

4/3/2022

PSG

-

Away

4/10/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Clermont Foot vs. FC Lorient

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. US Cremonese

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
aston villa
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
imago1010435725h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Strasbourg at AS Monaco

By Matthew Beighle37 minutes ago
Soccer

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy