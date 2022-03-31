How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Nantes takes on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in the league, with 28 points. FC Nantes is ninth, with 42.
How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Nantes
- Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
Clermont Foot 63 and FC Nantes Stats
- Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (28 in 29 matches), and FC Nantes is sixth in goals allowed (31 in 29).
- FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Clermont Foot 63 is 18th in the league, at -23.
- FC Nantes is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).
- Elbasan Rashani has seven goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists, with five in 25 games (15th in league).
FC Nantes Key Players
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Lille
L 4-0
Away
3/13/2022
FC Lorient
L 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
RC Lens
L 3-1
Away
4/3/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
4/9/2022
PSG
-
Home
4/17/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
4/20/2022
Troyes
-
Away
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-0
Home
3/12/2022
Troyes
L 1-0
Away
3/19/2022
Lille
L 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
4/10/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
4/17/2022
Angers
-
Home
4/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)