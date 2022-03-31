Skip to main content

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Nantes takes on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in the league, with 28 points. FC Nantes is ninth, with 42.

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Nantes

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
Clermont Foot 63 and FC Nantes Stats

  • Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (28 in 29 matches), and FC Nantes is sixth in goals allowed (31 in 29).
  • FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Clermont Foot 63 is 18th in the league, at -23.
  • FC Nantes is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).
  • Elbasan Rashani has seven goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists, with five in 25 games (15th in league).

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Lille

L 4-0

Away

3/13/2022

FC Lorient

L 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

RC Lens

L 3-1

Away

4/3/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

4/9/2022

PSG

-

Home

4/17/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

4/20/2022

Troyes

-

Away

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-0

Home

3/12/2022

Troyes

L 1-0

Away

3/19/2022

Lille

L 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

4/10/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

4/17/2022

Angers

-

Home

4/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

