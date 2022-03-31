FC Nantes takes on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in the league, with 28 points. FC Nantes is ninth, with 42.

Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (28 in 29 matches), and FC Nantes is sixth in goals allowed (31 in 29).

FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).

In terms of goal differential, Clermont Foot 63 is 18th in the league, at -23.

FC Nantes is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).

Elbasan Rashani has seven goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists, with five in 25 games (15th in league).

FC Nantes Key Players

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Lille L 4-0 Away 3/13/2022 FC Lorient L 2-0 Home 3/19/2022 RC Lens L 3-1 Away 4/3/2022 FC Nantes - Home 4/9/2022 PSG - Home 4/17/2022 FC Metz - Away 4/20/2022 Troyes - Away

