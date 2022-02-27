Clermont Foot 63 vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Clermont Foot 63 will host Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday, February 27. The two clubs will battle at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Clermont Foot 63 has 27 points, and is 15th in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 21 points, and is in 20th place.

Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied

Stade Gabriel Montpied Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.5 conceded per game).

Girondins Bordeaux has scored 37 goals in 25 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has given up 41 in 25 (17th in league).

Clermont Foot 63's goal differential is -15, 15th in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential (-25) is 20th in the league.

Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer this year, with 10 goals in 20 games (seventh in league).

Elbasan Rashani has five goals in 21 appearances, second-best on Clermont Foot 63.

Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists, with five in 21 league appearances.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Girondins Bordeaux is led by Hwang Ui-Jo, with 10 goals in 20 games (seventh in league).

Alberth Elis has scored nine times in 17 appearances.

Yacine Adli has six assists in 25 games -- the best mark on Girondins Bordeaux, and seventh in the entire league.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Nice W 1-0 Away 2/13/2022 AS Saint-Etienne L 2-1 Home 2/20/2022 Olympique Marseille W 2-0 Away 2/27/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 3/6/2022 Lille - Away 3/13/2022 FC Lorient - Home 3/19/2022 RC Lens - Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule