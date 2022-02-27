Clermont Foot 63 vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clermont Foot 63 will host Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday, February 27. The two clubs will battle at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Clermont Foot 63 has 27 points, and is 15th in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 21 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Girondins Bordeaux

  • Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clermont Foot 63 and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

  • Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.5 conceded per game).
  • Girondins Bordeaux has scored 37 goals in 25 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has given up 41 in 25 (17th in league).
  • Clermont Foot 63's goal differential is -15, 15th in the league.
  • Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential (-25) is 20th in the league.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer this year, with 10 goals in 20 games (seventh in league).
  • Elbasan Rashani has five goals in 21 appearances, second-best on Clermont Foot 63.
  • Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists, with five in 21 league appearances.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

  • Girondins Bordeaux is led by Hwang Ui-Jo, with 10 goals in 20 games (seventh in league).
  • Alberth Elis has scored nine times in 17 appearances.
  • Yacine Adli has six assists in 25 games -- the best mark on Girondins Bordeaux, and seventh in the entire league.

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Nice

W 1-0

Away

2/13/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 2-1

Home

2/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 2-0

Away

2/27/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

3/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

3/13/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

3/19/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Stade Reims

L 5-0

Away

2/13/2022

RC Lens

L 3-2

Away

2/20/2022

AS Monaco

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

3/6/2022

Troyes

-

Home

3/13/2022

PSG

-

Away

3/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Clermont Foot vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Clermont Foot 63 vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

