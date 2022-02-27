Clermont Foot 63 vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Clermont Foot 63 will host Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday, February 27. The two clubs will battle at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Clermont Foot 63 has 27 points, and is 15th in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 21 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Girondins Bordeaux
- Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Clermont Foot 63 and Girondins Bordeaux Stats
- Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.5 conceded per game).
- Girondins Bordeaux has scored 37 goals in 25 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has given up 41 in 25 (17th in league).
- Clermont Foot 63's goal differential is -15, 15th in the league.
- Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential (-25) is 20th in the league.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer this year, with 10 goals in 20 games (seventh in league).
- Elbasan Rashani has five goals in 21 appearances, second-best on Clermont Foot 63.
- Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists, with five in 21 league appearances.
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
- Girondins Bordeaux is led by Hwang Ui-Jo, with 10 goals in 20 games (seventh in league).
- Alberth Elis has scored nine times in 17 appearances.
- Yacine Adli has six assists in 25 games -- the best mark on Girondins Bordeaux, and seventh in the entire league.
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Nice
W 1-0
Away
2/13/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
L 2-1
Home
2/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 2-0
Away
2/27/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
3/6/2022
Lille
-
Away
3/13/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
3/19/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Stade Reims
L 5-0
Away
2/13/2022
RC Lens
L 3-2
Away
2/20/2022
AS Monaco
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
3/6/2022
Troyes
-
Home
3/13/2022
PSG
-
Away
3/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Clermont Foot vs. Bordeaux
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)