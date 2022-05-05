Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action on Sunday will feature Clermont Foot 63 facing Montpellier HSC. The two teams will hit the pitch at 9:00 AM ET from Stade Gabriel Montpied, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 33 points, Clermont Foot 63 is currently 17th in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 43 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clermont Foot 63 and Montpellier HSC Stats

  • Clermont Foot 63 puts up 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC gives up 1.5 per match (14th in league).
  • Montpellier HSC scores 1.4 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 gives up 1.9 per match (18th in league).
  • Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -30 on the season, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • Montpellier HSC's goal differential is -5, which ranks 13th in the league.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Mohamed Bayo has 12 goals in 29 games -- tops on Clermont Foot 63, and ninth in the league.
  • Elbasan Rashani has seven goals in 27 appearances, second-best on Clermont Foot 63.
  • Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists is Rashani, who has five in 27 games (19th in league).

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Troyes

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Angers

D 2-2

Home

5/1/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 2-0

Away

5/8/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

5/14/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

5/21/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

RC Lens

L 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 5-2

Away

5/1/2022

FC Metz

D 2-2

Home

5/8/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

5/14/2022

PSG

-

Home

5/21/2022

Angers

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Clermont Foot vs. Montpellier HSC

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) celebrates with midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and midfielder Jose Cifuentes (11) and defender Mamadou Fall (5) after scoring during the second half against Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy