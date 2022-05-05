Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ligue 1 action on Sunday will feature Clermont Foot 63 facing Montpellier HSC. The two teams will hit the pitch at 9:00 AM ET from Stade Gabriel Montpied, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 33 points, Clermont Foot 63 is currently 17th in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 43 points, and is in 13th place.
Clermont Foot 63 and Montpellier HSC Stats
- Clermont Foot 63 puts up 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC gives up 1.5 per match (14th in league).
- Montpellier HSC scores 1.4 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 gives up 1.9 per match (18th in league).
- Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -30 on the season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Montpellier HSC's goal differential is -5, which ranks 13th in the league.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Mohamed Bayo has 12 goals in 29 games -- tops on Clermont Foot 63, and ninth in the league.
- Elbasan Rashani has seven goals in 27 appearances, second-best on Clermont Foot 63.
- Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists is Rashani, who has five in 27 games (19th in league).
Montpellier HSC Key Players
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Troyes
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Angers
D 2-2
Home
5/1/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 2-0
Away
5/8/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
5/14/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
5/21/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
RC Lens
L 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 5-2
Away
5/1/2022
FC Metz
D 2-2
Home
5/8/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
5/14/2022
PSG
-
Home
5/21/2022
Angers
-
Away
