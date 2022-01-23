Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Stade Rennes and Clermont Foot 63 will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The clubs will square off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade Gabriel Montpied. Stade Rennes is currently fifth in the league, with 34 points. Clermont Foot 63 is 17th, with 18.
How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Rennes
- Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Clermont Foot 63 and Stade Rennes Stats
- Stade Rennes is scoring 1.9 goals per match (third in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 is giving up 1.8 per match (17th in league).
- Clermont Foot 63 has scored 20 goals in 21 matches (17th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has conceded 19 in 21 (fourth in league).
- Stade Rennes is second in the league in goal differential, at +21.
- Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -18.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Stade Rennes is led by Gaetan Laborde, who has 10 goals in 21 games (fifth in league).
- Martin Terrier has 10 goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Laborde is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with five in 21 league appearances.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with nine goals (on 33 shots) in 17 league games.
- Elbasan Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 17 league games.
- Clermont Foot 63's best facilitator is Rashani, with four assists in 17 league appearances.
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
AS Monaco
L 2-1
Away
1/8/2022
RC Lens
L 1-0
Away
1/16/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 6-0
Home
1/23/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
2/6/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
2/13/2022
PSG
-
Away
2/20/2022
Troyes
-
Home
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Stade Reims
D 0-0
Home
1/16/2022
AS Monaco
L 4-0
Away
1/19/2022
Strasbourg
L 2-0
Home
1/23/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
2/6/2022
Nice
-
Away
2/13/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
2/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Clermont Foot vs. Rennes
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)