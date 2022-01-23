Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

On Sunday, Stade Rennes and Clermont Foot 63 will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The clubs will square off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade Gabriel Montpied. Stade Rennes is currently fifth in the league, with 34 points. Clermont Foot 63 is 17th, with 18.

Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied

Stade Rennes is scoring 1.9 goals per match (third in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 is giving up 1.8 per match (17th in league).

Clermont Foot 63 has scored 20 goals in 21 matches (17th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has conceded 19 in 21 (fourth in league).

Stade Rennes is second in the league in goal differential, at +21.

Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -18.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Stade Rennes is led by Gaetan Laborde, who has 10 goals in 21 games (fifth in league).

Martin Terrier has 10 goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Laborde is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with five in 21 league appearances.

Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with nine goals (on 33 shots) in 17 league games.

Elbasan Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 17 league games.

Clermont Foot 63's best facilitator is Rashani, with four assists in 17 league appearances.

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 AS Monaco L 2-1 Away 1/8/2022 RC Lens L 1-0 Away 1/16/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 6-0 Home 1/23/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 2/6/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 2/13/2022 PSG - Away 2/20/2022 Troyes - Home