Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Stade Rennes and Clermont Foot 63 will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The clubs will square off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade Gabriel Montpied. Stade Rennes is currently fifth in the league, with 34 points. Clermont Foot 63 is 17th, with 18.

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Rennes

  • Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clermont Foot 63 and Stade Rennes Stats

  • Stade Rennes is scoring 1.9 goals per match (third in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 is giving up 1.8 per match (17th in league).
  • Clermont Foot 63 has scored 20 goals in 21 matches (17th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has conceded 19 in 21 (fourth in league).
  • Stade Rennes is second in the league in goal differential, at +21.
  • Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -18.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Stade Rennes is led by Gaetan Laborde, who has 10 goals in 21 games (fifth in league).
  • Martin Terrier has 10 goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Laborde is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with five in 21 league appearances.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with nine goals (on 33 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Elbasan Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 17 league games.
  • Clermont Foot 63's best facilitator is Rashani, with four assists in 17 league appearances.

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

AS Monaco

L 2-1

Away

1/8/2022

RC Lens

L 1-0

Away

1/16/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 6-0

Home

1/23/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

2/6/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

2/13/2022

PSG

-

Away

2/20/2022

Troyes

-

Home

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Stade Reims

D 0-0

Home

1/16/2022

AS Monaco

L 4-0

Away

1/19/2022

Strasbourg

L 2-0

Home

1/23/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

2/6/2022

Nice

-

Away

2/13/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

2/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Clermont Foot vs. Rennes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

10 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

10 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

10 minutes ago
arsenal
Premier League

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Burnley

10 minutes ago
Sampdoria
Serie A

How to Watch Spezia vs Sampdoria

20 minutes ago
torino
Serie A

How to Watch Torino vs Sassuolo

20 minutes ago
NAPOLI
Serie A

How to Watch Napoli vs Salernitana

20 minutes ago
Soccer

Granada CF vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy