Clermont Foot 63 vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Clermont Foot 63 takes on Strasbourg at on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Strasbourg is seventh in the league table, with 32 points. Clermont Foot 63 is 16th, with 18.

Match Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium:

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg has scored 39 goals in 20 games (third in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has given up 36 in 20 (17th in league).

Clermont Foot 63 has scored 20 goals in 20 matches (17th in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has given up 25 in 20 (seventh in league).

Strasbourg is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +14.

Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -16.

Strasbourg Key Players

Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 26 shots) in 18 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Strasbourg is Habib Diallo, who has eight goals in 18 games.

Strasbourg's leader in assists is Ibrahima Sissoko, who has five in 17 games (sixth in league).

Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's top scorer, with nine goals (on 33 shots) in 17 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Elbasan Rashani, with four goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.

Rashani has four assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Clermont Foot 63, and 12th in the entire league.

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Olympique Marseille L 2-0 Home 1/9/2022 FC Metz W 2-0 Away 1/16/2022 Montpellier HSC W 3-1 Home 1/19/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 1/23/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 2/6/2022 FC Nantes - Home 2/13/2022 Angers - Away