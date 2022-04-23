How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Independiente Avellaneda and Club Atletico Rosario Central will hit the pitch in the Argentine Primera División action on Saturday, April 23. The game at Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre starts at 3:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.
How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre
Club Atletico Rosario Central and CA Independiente Avellaneda Stats
- CA Independiente Avellaneda has scored 14 goals in 11 games (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central has given up 17 in 11 (19th in league).
- Club Atletico Rosario Central is 22nd in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.8 goals per game), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is 11th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
- In terms of goal differential, CA Independiente Avellaneda is 14th in the league, at 0.
- Club Atletico Rosario Central is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -8.
CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
CA Tigre
D 1-1
Home
4/16/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 2-2
Away
4/19/2022
CA Aldosivi
D 1-1
Home
4/23/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
4/30/2022
Atletico Lanus
-
Away
5/8/2022
CA Huracan
-
Home
Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 2-2
Home
4/15/2022
CA Aldosivi
L 1-0
Away
4/20/2022
Atletico Lanus
L 3-1
Away
4/23/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Home
4/30/2022
CA Huracan
-
Away
5/8/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Home
