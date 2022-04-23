Skip to main content

How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Independiente Avellaneda and Club Atletico Rosario Central will hit the pitch in the Argentine Primera División action on Saturday, April 23. The game at Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre starts at 3:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club Atletico Rosario Central and CA Independiente Avellaneda Stats

  • CA Independiente Avellaneda has scored 14 goals in 11 games (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central has given up 17 in 11 (19th in league).
  • Club Atletico Rosario Central is 22nd in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.8 goals per game), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is 11th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Independiente Avellaneda is 14th in the league, at 0.
  • Club Atletico Rosario Central is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

CA Tigre

D 1-1

Home

4/16/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 2-2

Away

4/19/2022

CA Aldosivi

D 1-1

Home

4/23/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

4/30/2022

Atletico Lanus

-

Away

5/8/2022

CA Huracan

-

Home

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 2-2

Home

4/15/2022

CA Aldosivi

L 1-0

Away

4/20/2022

Atletico Lanus

L 3-1

Away

4/23/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Home

4/30/2022

CA Huracan

-

Away

5/8/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Rosario Central vs. Independiente

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
