CA Independiente Avellaneda and Club Atletico Rosario Central will hit the pitch in the Argentine Primera División action on Saturday, April 23. The game at Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre starts at 3:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre

Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club Atletico Rosario Central and CA Independiente Avellaneda Stats

CA Independiente Avellaneda has scored 14 goals in 11 games (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central has given up 17 in 11 (19th in league).

Club Atletico Rosario Central is 22nd in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.8 goals per game), and CA Independiente Avellaneda is 11th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).

In terms of goal differential, CA Independiente Avellaneda is 14th in the league, at 0.

Club Atletico Rosario Central is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 CA Tigre D 1-1 Home 4/16/2022 Colon de Santa Fe D 2-2 Away 4/19/2022 CA Aldosivi D 1-1 Home 4/23/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Away 4/30/2022 Atletico Lanus - Away 5/8/2022 CA Huracan - Home

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule