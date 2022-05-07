Skip to main content

How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Club Atletico Rosario Central and Estudiantes de La Plata will face off in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will battle at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports from Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre.

How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club Atletico Rosario Central and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats

  • Club Atletico Rosario Central puts up 1.0 goal per game (22nd in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata concedes 1.3 per game (13th in league).
  • Estudiantes de La Plata puts up 2.5 goals per game (first in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central allows 1.5 per game (18th in league).
  • Club Atletico Rosario Central is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -6.
  • Estudiantes de La Plata's goal differential (+15) is second in the league.

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Atletico Lanus

L 3-1

Away

4/23/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

W 3-0

Home

5/2/2022

CA Huracan

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

CA Tigre

W 2-1

Home

4/22/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 2-2

Away

4/29/2022

CA Aldosivi

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes (LP)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
