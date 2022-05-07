How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Club Atletico Rosario Central and Estudiantes de La Plata will face off in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will battle at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports from Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre.
How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Club Atletico Rosario Central and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats
- Club Atletico Rosario Central puts up 1.0 goal per game (22nd in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata concedes 1.3 per game (13th in league).
- Estudiantes de La Plata puts up 2.5 goals per game (first in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central allows 1.5 per game (18th in league).
- Club Atletico Rosario Central is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -6.
- Estudiantes de La Plata's goal differential (+15) is second in the league.
Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Atletico Lanus
L 3-1
Away
4/23/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
W 3-0
Home
5/2/2022
CA Huracan
L 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Home
Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
CA Tigre
W 2-1
Home
4/22/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 2-2
Away
4/29/2022
CA Aldosivi
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
How To Watch
May
7
2022
Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes (LP)
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)