On Saturday, Club Atletico Rosario Central and Estudiantes de La Plata will face off in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will battle at 6:00 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports from Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre.

How to Watch Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes de La Plata

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre

Club Atletico Rosario Central and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats

Club Atletico Rosario Central puts up 1.0 goal per game (22nd in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata concedes 1.3 per game (13th in league).

Estudiantes de La Plata puts up 2.5 goals per game (first in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central allows 1.5 per game (18th in league).

Club Atletico Rosario Central is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -6.

Estudiantes de La Plata's goal differential (+15) is second in the league.

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Atletico Lanus L 3-1 Away 4/23/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda W 3-0 Home 5/2/2022 CA Huracan L 2-1 Away 5/7/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata - Home

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule