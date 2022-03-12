Club Leon plays Tigres UANL at Estadio Leon on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on . Tigres UANL currently has 17 points, and is third in the league table. Club Leon has 15 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch Club Leon vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET

Stadium: Estadio Leon

Club Leon and Tigres UANL Stats

Tigres UANL has scored 17 goals in 8 matches (first in Liga MX), and Club Leon has conceded seven in 9 (third in league).

Club Leon is scoring 1.0 goal per game (10th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL is giving up 1.6 per match (12th in league).

Tigres UANL's goal differential (+4) is fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Club Leon is sixth in the league, at +2.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Atletico San Luis W 2-1 Home 2/25/2022 FC Juarez W 3-2 Away 3/2/2022 Cruz Azul D 2-2 Home 3/12/2022 Club Leon - Away 3/19/2022 CF Monterrey - Home 4/3/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 4/10/2022 Queretaro FC - Away

Club Leon Schedule