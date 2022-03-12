How to Watch Club Leon vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Club Leon plays Tigres UANL at Estadio Leon on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on . Tigres UANL currently has 17 points, and is third in the league table. Club Leon has 15 points, and is in fourth place.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Estadio Leon
Club Leon and Tigres UANL Stats
- Tigres UANL has scored 17 goals in 8 matches (first in Liga MX), and Club Leon has conceded seven in 9 (third in league).
- Club Leon is scoring 1.0 goal per game (10th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL is giving up 1.6 per match (12th in league).
- Tigres UANL's goal differential (+4) is fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Club Leon is sixth in the league, at +2.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Atletico San Luis
W 2-1
Home
2/25/2022
FC Juarez
W 3-2
Away
3/2/2022
Cruz Azul
D 2-2
Home
3/12/2022
Club Leon
-
Away
3/19/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
4/3/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
4/10/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
Club Leon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Necaxa
W 1-0
Away
3/1/2022
CF Monterrey
D 0-0
Home
3/4/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
3/18/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
4/3/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:00
PM/EST
