How to Watch Club Leon vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club Leon plays Tigres UANL at Estadio Leon on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action broadcast on . Tigres UANL currently has 17 points, and is third in the league table. Club Leon has 15 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch Club Leon vs. Tigres UANL

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Estadio Leon
Club Leon and Tigres UANL Stats

  • Tigres UANL has scored 17 goals in 8 matches (first in Liga MX), and Club Leon has conceded seven in 9 (third in league).
  • Club Leon is scoring 1.0 goal per game (10th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL is giving up 1.6 per match (12th in league).
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential (+4) is fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Club Leon is sixth in the league, at +2.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Atletico San Luis

W 2-1

Home

2/25/2022

FC Juarez

W 3-2

Away

3/2/2022

Cruz Azul

D 2-2

Home

3/12/2022

Club Leon

-

Away

3/19/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

4/3/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

4/10/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

Club Leon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Necaxa

W 1-0

Away

3/1/2022

CF Monterrey

D 0-0

Home

3/4/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

3/18/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

4/3/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

