Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's schedule in Liga MX will see Club Tijuana de Caliente play Club Santos Laguna. The game at Estadio TSM Corona gets underway at 9:00 PM ET. Club Santos Laguna is currently 15th in the league table, with eight points. Club Tijuana de Caliente is 11th, with 11.
How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio TSM Corona
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Club Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats
- Club Santos Laguna has scored 11 goals in 9 matches (seventh in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has conceded 10 in 8 (fifth in league).
- Club Tijuana de Caliente is scoring 1.0 goal per match (15th in Liga MX), and Club Santos Laguna is giving up 1.9 per match (17th in league).
- Club Santos Laguna's goal differential (-6) is 16th in the league.
- Club Tijuana de Caliente has a goal differential of -2 on the season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Club Santos Laguna Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Cruz Azul
W 2-1
Away
3/2/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 3-2
Home
3/5/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
3/18/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
4/3/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
4/9/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Necaxa
D 1-1
Home
2/25/2022
Atlas FC
W 2-0
Home
3/1/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 2-1
Away
3/13/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
3/20/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
4/3/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
4/11/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)