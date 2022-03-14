Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Sunday's schedule in Liga MX will see Club Tijuana de Caliente play Club Santos Laguna. The game at Estadio TSM Corona gets underway at 9:00 PM ET. Club Santos Laguna is currently 15th in the league table, with eight points. Club Tijuana de Caliente is 11th, with 11.

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio TSM Corona

Club Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

Club Santos Laguna has scored 11 goals in 9 matches (seventh in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has conceded 10 in 8 (fifth in league).

Club Tijuana de Caliente is scoring 1.0 goal per match (15th in Liga MX), and Club Santos Laguna is giving up 1.9 per match (17th in league).

Club Santos Laguna's goal differential (-6) is 16th in the league.

Club Tijuana de Caliente has a goal differential of -2 on the season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Club Santos Laguna Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Cruz Azul W 2-1 Away 3/2/2022 Pumas UNAM W 3-2 Home 3/5/2022 Guadalajara Chivas L 1-0 Away 3/13/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 3/18/2022 Puebla FC - Away 4/3/2022 CF Pachuca - Home 4/9/2022 CF Monterrey - Away

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule