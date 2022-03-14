Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's schedule in Liga MX will see Club Tijuana de Caliente play Club Santos Laguna. The game at Estadio TSM Corona gets underway at 9:00 PM ET. Club Santos Laguna is currently 15th in the league table, with eight points. Club Tijuana de Caliente is 11th, with 11.

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio TSM Corona
Club Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

  • Club Santos Laguna has scored 11 goals in 9 matches (seventh in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has conceded 10 in 8 (fifth in league).
  • Club Tijuana de Caliente is scoring 1.0 goal per match (15th in Liga MX), and Club Santos Laguna is giving up 1.9 per match (17th in league).
  • Club Santos Laguna's goal differential (-6) is 16th in the league.
  • Club Tijuana de Caliente has a goal differential of -2 on the season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Club Santos Laguna Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Cruz Azul

W 2-1

Away

3/2/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 3-2

Home

3/5/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

3/18/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

4/3/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

4/9/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Necaxa

D 1-1

Home

2/25/2022

Atlas FC

W 2-0

Home

3/1/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 2-1

Away

3/13/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

3/20/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

4/3/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

4/11/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

