Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club Tijuana de Caliente and FC Juarez will hit the pitch in Liga MX action on Sunday, March 20. The game at Estadio Caliente begins at 11:06 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Club Tijuana de Caliente is 14th in the league, with 11 points. FC Juarez is 17th, with eight.

How to Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. FC Juarez

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:06 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio Caliente
  • Stadium: Estadio Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente and FC Juarez Stats

  • Club Tijuana de Caliente is 17th in Liga MX offensively (0.9 goals per match), and FC Juarez is 12th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
  • FC Juarez has scored eight goals in 10 matches (17th in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has conceded 14 in 9 (eighth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is 14th in the league, at -6.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is 16th in the league, at -7.

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Atlas FC

W 2-0

Home

3/1/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 2-1

Away

3/13/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 4-0

Away

3/20/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

4/3/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

4/11/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/15/2022

CF America

-

Home

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Club Leon

L 1-0

Home

3/11/2022

Atlas FC

L 2-1

Home

3/15/2022

CF Monterrey

L 3-0

Away

3/20/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

4/2/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

4/9/2022

CF America

-

Away

4/15/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Tijuana vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:06
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
