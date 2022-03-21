Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Club Tijuana de Caliente and FC Juarez will hit the pitch in Liga MX action on Sunday, March 20. The game at Estadio Caliente begins at 11:06 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Club Tijuana de Caliente is 14th in the league, with 11 points. FC Juarez is 17th, with eight.
Club Tijuana de Caliente and FC Juarez Stats
- Club Tijuana de Caliente is 17th in Liga MX offensively (0.9 goals per match), and FC Juarez is 12th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
- FC Juarez has scored eight goals in 10 matches (17th in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has conceded 14 in 9 (eighth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is 14th in the league, at -6.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is 16th in the league, at -7.
Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Atlas FC
W 2-0
Home
3/1/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 2-1
Away
3/13/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 4-0
Away
3/20/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
4/3/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
4/11/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/15/2022
CF America
-
Home
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Club Leon
L 1-0
Home
3/11/2022
Atlas FC
L 2-1
Home
3/15/2022
CF Monterrey
L 3-0
Away
3/20/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
4/2/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
4/9/2022
CF America
-
Away
4/15/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
