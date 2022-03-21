Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente and FC Juarez will hit the pitch in Liga MX action on Sunday, March 20. The game at Estadio Caliente begins at 11:06 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Club Tijuana de Caliente is 14th in the league, with 11 points. FC Juarez is 17th, with eight.

How to Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. FC Juarez

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 11:06 PM ET

11:06 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente and FC Juarez Stats

Club Tijuana de Caliente is 17th in Liga MX offensively (0.9 goals per match), and FC Juarez is 12th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).

FC Juarez has scored eight goals in 10 matches (17th in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente has conceded 14 in 9 (eighth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is 14th in the league, at -6.

In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is 16th in the league, at -7.

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Atlas FC W 2-0 Home 3/1/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC W 2-1 Away 3/13/2022 Club Santos Laguna L 4-0 Away 3/20/2022 FC Juarez - Home 4/3/2022 Tigres UANL - Away 4/11/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 4/15/2022 CF America - Home

FC Juarez Schedule