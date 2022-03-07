Skip to main content

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Ecuador: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colombia and Ecuador face off on Matchday 4 of the South American Under-17 Women's Football Championship on Monday in Uruguay.

There is a lot on the table in this matchup. Colombia, currently leading Group A with six points, has to face Ecuador, also with six points. Goal differential is all the separates them in the standings.

Colombia is tearing through the U-17 tournament after having a rest day on Matchday 1, with back-to-back victories since then. The first was a 7–0 thrashing of Peru on Matchday 2 thanks to a hat trick from Yésica Muñóz, a brace from Linda Caicedo and goals from Gabriela Rodríguez and Orianna Quintero. That performance was followed by a 3–1 victory over Chile with goals from Linda Caicedo, Karla Torres and Juana Ortegón.

Ecuador hasn't had its rest day yet and has been able to bounce back from its Matchday 1 defeat to Chile with two straight victories. The first was 2–1 over host country Uruguay. The second was a 3–1 win over Peru.

It might be a challenge for Ecuador to catch up to Colombia in the goal differential column, so the team's best chance at solidifying itself at the top of the table would be to win outright in the head-to-head on Monday.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

