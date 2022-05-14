Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

May 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku (22) celebrates with teammates after Opoku assisted the first goal of the game against the Portland Timbers during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rapids takes on Los Angeles FC in MLS at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, May 14. The two clubs will square off at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on Univision. Colorado is currently 19th overall in the league in points, with 12. LAFC is first, with 23.

How to Watch Colorado vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: Univision

Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Colorado and LAFC Stats

Colorado scores 1.1 goals per game (17th in MLS), and LAFC concedes one per game (seventh in league).

LAFC has scored 23 goals in 10 games (first in MLS), and Colorado has conceded 12 in 10 (12th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is 13th in the league, at -1.

LAFC has a goal differential of +13 for the season, which is first in the league.

Colorado Key Players

Diego Rubio is Colorado's leading scorer, with five goals (on 17 shots) in nine league games.

Mark Anthony Kaye has three goals in 10 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Colorado.

Colorado's leader in assists is Michael Barrios, who has three in 10 games (fifth in league).

LAFC Key Players

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Charlotte FC D 0-0 Home 4/30/2022 Portland W 2-0 Home 5/7/2022 San Jose L 1-0 Away 5/14/2022 LAFC - Home 5/18/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 5/22/2022 Seattle - Home 5/28/2022 Nashville SC - Home

LAFC Schedule