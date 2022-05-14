Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Colorado Rapids takes on Los Angeles FC in MLS at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, May 14. The two clubs will square off at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on Univision. Colorado is currently 19th overall in the league in points, with 12. LAFC is first, with 23.
How to Watch Colorado vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Colorado and LAFC Stats
- Colorado scores 1.1 goals per game (17th in MLS), and LAFC concedes one per game (seventh in league).
- LAFC has scored 23 goals in 10 games (first in MLS), and Colorado has conceded 12 in 10 (12th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Colorado is 13th in the league, at -1.
- LAFC has a goal differential of +13 for the season, which is first in the league.
Colorado Key Players
- Diego Rubio is Colorado's leading scorer, with five goals (on 17 shots) in nine league games.
- Mark Anthony Kaye has three goals in 10 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Colorado.
- Colorado's leader in assists is Michael Barrios, who has three in 10 games (fifth in league).
LAFC Key Players
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Charlotte FC
D 0-0
Home
4/30/2022
Portland
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
San Jose
L 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
LAFC
-
Home
5/18/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
5/22/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/28/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 2-1
Away
5/1/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
Philadelphia
D 2-2
Home
5/14/2022
Colorado
-
Away
5/18/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
5/21/2022
Columbus
-
Away
5/28/2022
San Jose
-
Home
