Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku (22) celebrates with teammates after Opoku assisted the first goal of the game against the Portland Timbers during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rapids takes on Los Angeles FC in MLS at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, May 14. The two clubs will square off at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on Univision. Colorado is currently 19th overall in the league in points, with 12. LAFC is first, with 23.

How to Watch Colorado vs. LAFC

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: Univision
  • Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado and LAFC Stats

  • Colorado scores 1.1 goals per game (17th in MLS), and LAFC concedes one per game (seventh in league).
  • LAFC has scored 23 goals in 10 games (first in MLS), and Colorado has conceded 12 in 10 (12th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Colorado is 13th in the league, at -1.
  • LAFC has a goal differential of +13 for the season, which is first in the league.

Colorado Key Players

  • Diego Rubio is Colorado's leading scorer, with five goals (on 17 shots) in nine league games.
  • Mark Anthony Kaye has three goals in 10 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Colorado.
  • Colorado's leader in assists is Michael Barrios, who has three in 10 games (fifth in league).

LAFC Key Players

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Charlotte FC

D 0-0

Home

4/30/2022

Portland

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

San Jose

L 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

LAFC

-

Home

5/18/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

5/22/2022

Seattle

-

Home

5/28/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

Philadelphia

D 2-2

Home

5/14/2022

Colorado

-

Away

5/18/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

5/21/2022

Columbus

-

Away

5/28/2022

San Jose

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy