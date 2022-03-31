Mar 26, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) heads the ball against Real Salt Lake forward Tate Schmitt (21) during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Real Salt Lake take on Colorado Rapids. The game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park begins at 9:00 PM ET. Colorado is currently 11th overall in the league in points, with seven. Real Salt Lake is third, with 10.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Real Salt Lake

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET

Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado and Real Salt Lake Stats

Colorado is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Real Salt Lake is ninth defensively (0.8 conceded per game).

Real Salt Lake is eighth in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Colorado is ninth defensively (one conceded per game).

Colorado's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.

Real Salt Lake's goal differential (+2) is eighth in the league.

Colorado Key Players

Diego Rubio has two goals in four games -- tops on Colorado, and ninth in the league.

Also atop the scoring charts for Colorado is Mark Anthony Kaye, who has two goals in four games.

Rubio has one assist in four games -- tops on Colorado, and 17th in the league.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Atlanta United FC W 3-0 Home 3/12/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-0 Home 3/19/2022 Houston D 1-1 Away 4/2/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 4/9/2022 FC Dallas - Away 4/16/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away 4/23/2022 Charlotte FC - Home

