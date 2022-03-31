How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see Real Salt Lake take on Colorado Rapids. The game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park begins at 9:00 PM ET. Colorado is currently 11th overall in the league in points, with seven. Real Salt Lake is third, with 10.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Real Salt Lake
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Colorado and Real Salt Lake Stats
- Colorado is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Real Salt Lake is ninth defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
- Real Salt Lake is eighth in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Colorado is ninth defensively (one conceded per game).
- Colorado's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.
- Real Salt Lake's goal differential (+2) is eighth in the league.
Colorado Key Players
- Diego Rubio has two goals in four games -- tops on Colorado, and ninth in the league.
- Also atop the scoring charts for Colorado is Mark Anthony Kaye, who has two goals in four games.
- Rubio has one assist in four games -- tops on Colorado, and 17th in the league.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 3-0
Home
3/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
Houston
D 1-1
Away
4/2/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
4/9/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
4/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
4/23/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
New England
W 3-2
Away
3/19/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-1
Home
3/26/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 1-0
Away
4/2/2022
Colorado
-
Away
4/9/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
4/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
4/23/2022
Portland
-
Away
