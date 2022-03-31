Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) heads the ball against Real Salt Lake forward Tate Schmitt (21) during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Real Salt Lake take on Colorado Rapids. The game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park begins at 9:00 PM ET. Colorado is currently 11th overall in the league in points, with seven. Real Salt Lake is third, with 10.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Real Salt Lake

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Colorado and Real Salt Lake Stats

  • Colorado is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Real Salt Lake is ninth defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
  • Real Salt Lake is eighth in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Colorado is ninth defensively (one conceded per game).
  • Colorado's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.
  • Real Salt Lake's goal differential (+2) is eighth in the league.

Colorado Key Players

  • Diego Rubio has two goals in four games -- tops on Colorado, and ninth in the league.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Colorado is Mark Anthony Kaye, who has two goals in four games.
  • Rubio has one assist in four games -- tops on Colorado, and 17th in the league.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 3-0

Home

3/12/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

Houston

D 1-1

Away

4/2/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

4/9/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

4/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

4/23/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

Real Salt Lake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

New England

W 3-2

Away

3/19/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-1

Home

3/26/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 1-0

Away

4/2/2022

Colorado

-

Away

4/9/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

4/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

4/23/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Real Salt Lake at Colorado Rapids

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


