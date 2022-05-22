Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC will visit Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX. Colorado has 15 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Seattle has 13 points, and is 21st overall.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Colorado and Seattle Stats
- Colorado has scored 14 goals in 12 games (17th in MLS), and Seattle has given up 14 in 10 (eighth in league).
- Seattle is scoring 1.3 goals per game (20th in MLS), and Colorado is giving up 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
- Colorado's goal differential is 0, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Seattle has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which is 15th in the league.
Colorado Key Players
- Diego Rubio is Colorado's leading scorer this year, with six goals in 11 games (13th in league).
- Michael Barrios is Colorado's leader in assists, with three in 12 games (15th in league).
Seattle Key Players
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
San Jose
L 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
LAFC
W 2-0
Home
5/18/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/28/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
6/19/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
6/25/2022
Portland
-
Away
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
FC Dallas
L 2-0
Away
5/15/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 3-1
Home
5/18/2022
Houston
W 1-0
Away
5/22/2022
Colorado
-
Away
5/29/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
6/14/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
6/18/2022
LAFC
-
Home
