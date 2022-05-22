Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

May 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) reacts during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC will visit Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX. Colorado has 15 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Seattle has 13 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Seattle

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Dick's Sporting Goods Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado and Seattle Stats

Colorado has scored 14 goals in 12 games (17th in MLS), and Seattle has given up 14 in 10 (eighth in league).

Seattle is scoring 1.3 goals per game (20th in MLS), and Colorado is giving up 1.2 per match (eighth in league).

Colorado's goal differential is 0, which ranks 10th in the league.

Seattle has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which is 15th in the league.

Colorado Key Players

Diego Rubio is Colorado's leading scorer this year, with six goals in 11 games (13th in league).

Michael Barrios is Colorado's leader in assists, with three in 12 games (15th in league).

Seattle Key Players

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 San Jose L 1-0 Away 5/14/2022 LAFC W 2-0 Home 5/18/2022 Sporting Kansas City L 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Seattle - Home 5/28/2022 Nashville SC - Home 6/19/2022 NYCFC - Away 6/25/2022 Portland - Away

Seattle Schedule