Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) reacts during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC will visit Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX. Colorado has 15 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Seattle has 13 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Seattle

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
  Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

Colorado and Seattle Stats

  • Colorado has scored 14 goals in 12 games (17th in MLS), and Seattle has given up 14 in 10 (eighth in league).
  • Seattle is scoring 1.3 goals per game (20th in MLS), and Colorado is giving up 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
  • Colorado's goal differential is 0, which ranks 10th in the league.
  • Seattle has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which is 15th in the league.

Colorado Key Players

  • Diego Rubio is Colorado's leading scorer this year, with six goals in 11 games (13th in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Colorado is Rubio, who has six goals in 11 games.
  • Michael Barrios is Colorado's leader in assists, with three in 12 games (15th in league).

Seattle Key Players

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

San Jose

L 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

LAFC

W 2-0

Home

5/18/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Seattle

-

Home

5/28/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

6/19/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

6/25/2022

Portland

-

Away

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

FC Dallas

L 2-0

Away

5/15/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 3-1

Home

5/18/2022

Houston

W 1-0

Away

5/22/2022

Colorado

-

Away

5/29/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

6/14/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

6/18/2022

LAFC

-

Home

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


